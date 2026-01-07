MemeMarket (MFUN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MemeMarket (MFUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 13:51:14 (UTC+8)
USD

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 16.66K
All-Time High:
$ 0.075
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000015389648512728
Current Price:
$ 0.00001666
MemeMarket (MFUN) Information

MemeMarket is the first AI-powered on-chain prediction market for meme coins on Solana. It fuses Pump.fun’s viral mechanics with Polymarket’s market depth, enhanced by oracle-verified pricing, a revolutionary $MFUN-powered liquidity engine, and smarter, more capital-efficient tools — all designed for the next 100M retail users. The platform transforms chaotic meme coin speculation into structured, yield-generating trading, offering traders fresh, high-ROI opportunities aligned with real market flows — while eliminating centralized control and manipulation risks.

Official Website:
https://mememarket.fun/
Whitepaper:
https://mememarket.gitbook.io/mememarket
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/6CfnWgNKqJWWTTZsU2GswHNNKyXR4VfjygUZ73kh3U1L

MemeMarket (MFUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MemeMarket (MFUN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MFUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MFUN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MFUN's tokenomics, explore MFUN token's live price!

MemeMarket (MFUN) Price History

Analysing the price history of MFUN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MFUN Price Prediction

Want to know where MFUN might be heading? Our MFUN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

