MIA (MIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MIA (MIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MIA (MIA) Information Own the Future of AgentFi. Reborn every business model as AI agents, creating an economic ecosystem where countless intelligent agents and humans collaborate. Official Website: https://ai.ac/MIA Whitepaper: https://mia.wiki/whitePaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x7cea5b9548a4b48cf9551813ef9e73de916e41e0 Buy MIA Now!

MIA (MIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MIA (MIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.88M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 548.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 67.26M All-Time High: $ 0.08222 All-Time Low: $ 0.006561976874116004 Current Price: $ 0.06726

MIA (MIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MIA (MIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

