Top Crypto Assets in Accumulation Phase: ICP, ZK, LPT, MINA, HONEY, and Others, What This Means for Investors

Fresh data reported today by market analyst Phoenix Group listed the top crypto assets that are in the accumulation phase currently. This means that the tokens identified are currently seeing increasing network activity and trading their prices in a narrow range. This occurs because of the actions of large participants in the market. The increase in trading volume signals heightened investor interest, which typically comes before massive price changes. Most prices of these assets are consolidating, creating an opportunity for long-term buyers looking for good acquisition opportunities. MOST RECENT ASSETS IN THE ACCUMULATION PHASE $ICP $ZK $LPT $MINA $HONEY $AURORA $AVL $PERP $VANA $AIXBT pic.twitter.com/r1hLIeAaO7— PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) November 6, 2025 Top Tokens in Accumulation Phase Internet computer (ICP) Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) has defied the current downturn in the larger cryptocurrency market. Its price, which currently stands at $6.06, has been up 103.1% and 34.1% over the past week and month, respectively, indicating strong resilience and accumulation momentum. The catalyst behind this uptrend is the continued buying activity by institutional players who enter the market and push the price higher. ZkSync (ZK) As per the data, ZkSync (ZK), a major participant in layer-2 scaling solutions, is also drawing substantial interest from investors. ZK has been up 128.3% and 24.0% over the past week and month, respectively, making its price currently hover at $0.07065. This indicates that zkSync is witnessing a notable accumulation phase. Continued investor purchases could set the foundation for further price increases ahead as the upward momentum attracts more buyers and drives higher prices. Liverpeer (LPT) Liverpeer (LPT), a native token of the Liverpeer network decentralized video infrastructure platform, is another crypto with a remarkable strategic setup currently. Technical indicators show that the asset is in an accumulation stage, with large investors silently acquiring tokens. LPT, which currently stands at $5.21, has been up 7.4% and 6.7% over the past seven days and two weeks ago, respectively, an indicator of its rising appeal in the crypto market. It is a testimony of the growing demand for decentralized live video streaming services, with Liverpeer positioning itself as a major provider, offering a blockchain-driven alternative to traditional solutions. Mina protocol (MINA) Mina protocol (MINA) is also displaying indicators of strength, as the latest on-chain data shows whales are withdrawing tokens from exchanges. MINA has been one of the best crypto performers in recent weeks. Its price, which currently stands at $0.1773, has been up 83.2% and 70.6% over the past week and two weeks, respectively, representing one of the strongest weekly buying patterns noticed on the virtual currency markets recently. The continued token withdrawals help decrease selling pressure and create a foundation for potential further uptrend. Hivemapper (HONEY) Fifth on the list is Hivemapper (HONEY), which has been seeing an uptrend over recent weeks, meaning long-term investors are silently buying the asset. Its price, which currently exchanges hands at $0.01051, has been up 13.9% and 0.2% over the past seven days and two weeks, respectively. It is an indicator that these investors are transferring tokens off exchanges and holding them tightly in their private wallets, a positive signal underneath the surface. This continued accumulation phase could present an opportunity for a significant breakout ahead as long-term investors show confidence in the future of HONEY. Other Top Market Performers As illustrated in the data above, other tokens in the accumulation period include: Aurora (AURORA), Avalon Labs (AVL), Perpetual (PERP), Vana (VANA), and Aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT).