What is Mina Protocol (MINA)

Mina is the first cryptocurrency protocol with a succinct blockchain. Current cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum store hundreds of gigabytes of data, and as time goes on, their blockchains will only increase in size. With Mina however, no matter how much the usage grows, the blockchain always stays the same size - about 22kb1 (the size of a few tweets). This means participants can quickly sync and verify the network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mina Protocol What is the price of Mina Protocol (MINA) today? The live price of Mina Protocol (MINA) is 0.2414 USD . What is the market cap of Mina Protocol (MINA)? The current market cap of Mina Protocol is $ 296.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MINA by its real-time market price of 0.2414 USD . What is the circulating supply of Mina Protocol (MINA)? The current circulating supply of Mina Protocol (MINA) is 1.23B USD . What was the highest price of Mina Protocol (MINA)? As of 2025-05-02 , the highest price of Mina Protocol (MINA) is 12.013 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Mina Protocol (MINA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Mina Protocol (MINA) is $ 279.42K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

