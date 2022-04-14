MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Information MMON is a utility-driven ERC-20 token at the core of a growing Web3 gaming ecosystem that combines casual online games, meme culture, and blockchain-based incentives. The token is natively integrated into its own gaming platform, where MMON is used as both an access token and a reward mechanism. All games are powered by transparent smart contract systems, ensuring fairness and reliability. Official Website: mmon.ai Whitepaper: https://mmon.ai/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5Bc93BAB1291885A76644a49f52050Cf73e1DCa8 Buy MMON Now!

MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 9.00B $ 9.00B $ 9.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 331.47M $ 331.47M $ 331.47M All-Time High: $ 0.0497 $ 0.0497 $ 0.0497 All-Time Low: $ 0.02469958286411845 $ 0.02469958286411845 $ 0.02469958286411845 Current Price: $ 0.03683 $ 0.03683 $ 0.03683 Learn more about MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) price

MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MULTIVERSE MONKEY (MMON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MMON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MMON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MMON's tokenomics, explore MMON token's live price!

