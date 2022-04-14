MON Protocol (MON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MON Protocol (MON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MON Protocol (MON) Information Mon Protocol aims to be a developer and leading publisher of blockchain-native IPs and games. It enables blockchain-native gaming projects to reach larger bases of gamers and fans, maximising adoption. Official Website: https://monprotocol.ai/ Whitepaper: https://www.monprotocol.ai/tokenomics Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/ Buy MON Now!

MON Protocol (MON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MON Protocol (MON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.04M $ 11.04M $ 11.04M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 554.87M $ 554.87M $ 554.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.5584 $ 0.5584 $ 0.5584 All-Time Low: $ 0.015308968717196591 $ 0.015308968717196591 $ 0.015308968717196591 Current Price: $ 0.0199 $ 0.0199 $ 0.0199 Learn more about MON Protocol (MON) price

MON Protocol (MON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MON Protocol (MON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MON's tokenomics, explore MON token's live price!

