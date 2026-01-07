Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.014476 $ 0.014476 $ 0.014476 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0031448 $ 0.0031448 $ 0.0031448 Learn more about Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) price Buy MONEROCHAN Now!

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) Information Anime-themed Solana memecoin combining Monero-style privacy with an orange anime mascot. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/H5b4iYiZYycr7fmQ1dMj7hdfLGAEPcDH261K4hugpump

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MONEROCHAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MONEROCHAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MONEROCHAN's tokenomics, explore MONEROCHAN token's live price!

How to Buy MONEROCHAN Interested in adding Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MONEROCHAN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MONEROCHAN on MEXC now! Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) Price History Analysing the price history of MONEROCHAN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MONEROCHAN Price History now! MONEROCHAN Price Prediction Want to know where MONEROCHAN might be heading? Our MONEROCHAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MONEROCHAN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!