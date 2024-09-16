Moodeng on Eth (MOODENGETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Moodeng on Eth (MOODENGETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Moodeng on Eth (MOODENGETH) Information Moodeng is a community-driven meme coin on Ethereum, inspired by a famous hippo from a Thai zoo. Official Website: https://moodeng.vip/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x28561b8a2360f463011c16b6cc0b0cbef8dbbcad Buy MOODENGETH Now!

Moodeng on Eth (MOODENGETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moodeng on Eth (MOODENGETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.36M $ 9.36M $ 9.36M Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 408.51B $ 408.51B $ 408.51B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.64M $ 9.64M $ 9.64M All-Time High: $ 0.00043539 $ 0.00043539 $ 0.00043539 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000058464497807 $ 0.000000058464497807 $ 0.000000058464497807 Current Price: $ 0.00002291 $ 0.00002291 $ 0.00002291 Learn more about Moodeng on Eth (MOODENGETH) price

Moodeng on Eth (MOODENGETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moodeng on Eth (MOODENGETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOODENGETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOODENGETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOODENGETH's tokenomics, explore MOODENGETH token's live price!

