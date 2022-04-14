MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics
Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via the Four.meme launchpad in March 2025. It quickly gained attention due to high-profile purchases (notably by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao) and rapid price surges, but also experienced significant volatility and corrections. Mubarak is primarily positioned as a speculative asset within the meme coin sector, with no evidence of underlying utility or protocol-driven incentives.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch Platform: Mubarak was launched on the Four.meme launchpad, a platform for meme coin creation on BSC.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading on decentralized exchanges (notably PancakeSwap) and was subsequently listed on major centralized exchanges such as Bitget, Gate.io, and MEXC.
- No Evidence of Structured Issuance: There is no public documentation of a structured token sale (ICO/IDO), airdrop, or mining mechanism. The token appears to have been distributed directly to the market via liquidity pools and exchange listings.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Public Allocation Breakdown: There is no verifiable data on the allocation of tokens to the team, advisors, treasury, or community. The absence of a published tokenomics breakdown is typical for meme coins, which often prioritize rapid market entry and viral marketing over transparent allocation structures.
- Exchange and Foundation Purchases: The BNB Chain Foundation reportedly purchased Mubarak tokens as part of its $100M incentive program, indicating some institutional interest, but the size and purpose of these allocations are not detailed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculative Trading: The primary use case for MUBARAK is speculative trading. There is no evidence of staking, governance, or utility functions.
- No Protocol Incentives: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens through network participation or holding.
- Exchange Listings: The token is actively traded on both decentralized and centralized exchanges, with high trading volumes and significant price volatility.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no information indicating the presence of token locking, vesting schedules, or structured unlock events. The token supply appears to be fully liquid and tradable from launch.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: No data is available regarding future unlocks or vesting cliffs, which is consistent with the typical structure of meme coins.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched on Four.meme (BSC); direct market distribution
|Allocation
|No public breakdown; BNB Chain Foundation purchased tokens
|Usage
|Speculative trading; no utility, staking, or governance
|Incentives
|None; no rewards, dividends, or protocol-driven incentives
|Locking
|None; no vesting or lock-up mechanisms disclosed
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no scheduled unlocks
Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: Mubarak’s price has been highly volatile, with rapid surges and corrections driven by social media hype and influencer activity. This volatility is typical for meme coins, which often lack fundamental value drivers.
- Transparency Risks: The absence of a published tokenomics breakdown, allocation details, and vesting schedules increases the risk profile for investors. Such opacity is common in the meme coin sector but should be approached with caution.
- No Underlying Utility: Like many meme coins, Mubarak’s value is derived almost entirely from market sentiment and speculative trading, rather than from any underlying protocol utility or economic function.
- Exchange Support: Listings on major exchanges and purchases by ecosystem foundations can provide short-term liquidity and visibility but do not substitute for robust tokenomics or long-term sustainability.
Actionable Insights
- Due Diligence: Potential investors should exercise extreme caution, as the lack of transparent tokenomics and utility increases the risk of price manipulation and rapid capital loss.
- Monitor Exchange Announcements: Any future changes to token economics, such as the introduction of staking or utility, would likely be announced by exchanges or the launchpad.
- Community Sentiment: Meme coin valuations are highly sensitive to social media trends and influencer endorsements; monitoring these channels is critical for short-term traders.
In summary: Mubarak is a highly speculative meme coin with no disclosed structured tokenomics, no utility or incentive mechanisms, and no evidence of locking or vesting. Its economics are driven by market sentiment, exchange activity, and viral marketing, rather than by protocol design or sustainable value accrual.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MUBARAK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MUBARAK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Price History
Analysing the price history of MUBARAK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
