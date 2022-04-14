Neurashi (NEI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Neurashi (NEI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Neurashi (NEI) Information Neurashi is a cutting-edge AI blockchain framework that brings together the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure. It uses a crypto-economic incentive system to foster trust and credibility, and it is designed to address inherent faults in global AI systems with transparency and objectivity. Official Website: https://neurashi.com/ Whitepaper: https://neurashi.com/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FrQNn7xSTQWdv3SC8stZfT76QeWgvFWVQtCJhdGVjHJK Buy NEI Now!

Market Cap: $ 427.75K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 274.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.56M
All-Time High: $ 0.03864
All-Time Low: $ 0.001392951750125191
Current Price: $ 0.001557

Neurashi (NEI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Neurashi (NEI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEI's tokenomics, explore NEI token's live price!

