Non-Playable Coin to Euro Conversion Table

NPC to EUR Conversion Table

  • 1 NPC
    0.01 EUR
  • 2 NPC
    0.02 EUR
  • 3 NPC
    0.03 EUR
  • 4 NPC
    0.05 EUR
  • 5 NPC
    0.06 EUR
  • 6 NPC
    0.07 EUR
  • 7 NPC
    0.08 EUR
  • 8 NPC
    0.09 EUR
  • 9 NPC
    0.10 EUR
  • 10 NPC
    0.11 EUR
  • 50 NPC
    0.57 EUR
  • 100 NPC
    1.13 EUR
  • 1,000 NPC
    11.32 EUR
  • 5,000 NPC
    56.61 EUR
  • 10,000 NPC
    113.22 EUR

The table above displays real-time Non-Playable Coin to Euro (NPC to EUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NPC to 10,000 NPC. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NPC amounts using the latest EUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NPC to EUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.

EUR to NPC Conversion Table

  • 1 EUR
    88.32 NPC
  • 2 EUR
    176.6 NPC
  • 3 EUR
    264.9 NPC
  • 4 EUR
    353.3 NPC
  • 5 EUR
    441.6 NPC
  • 6 EUR
    529.9 NPC
  • 7 EUR
    618.2 NPC
  • 8 EUR
    706.6 NPC
  • 9 EUR
    794.9 NPC
  • 10 EUR
    883.2 NPC
  • 50 EUR
    4,416 NPC
  • 100 EUR
    8,832 NPC
  • 1,000 EUR
    88,326 NPC
  • 5,000 EUR
    441,632 NPC
  • 10,000 EUR
    883,265 NPC

The table above shows real-time Euro to Non-Playable Coin (EUR to NPC) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 EUR to 10,000 EUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Non-Playable Coin you can get at current rates based on commonly used EUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Non-Playable Coin Price and Market Statistics in Euro

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is currently trading at € 0.01 EUR , reflecting a -2.03% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at €193.69K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of €85.27M EUR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Non-Playable Coin Price page.

6.47B EUR

Circulation Supply

193.69K

24-Hour Trading Volume

85.27M EUR

Market Cap

-2.03%

Price Change (1D)

€ 0.0137

24H High

€ 0.012828

24H Low

The NPC to EUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Non-Playable Coin's fluctuations against EUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Non-Playable Coin price.

NPC to EUR Conversion Summary

As of | 1 NPC = 0.01 EUR | 1 EUR = 88.32 NPC

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 NPC to EUR is 0.01 EUR.

  • Buying 5 NPC will cost 0.06 EUR and 10 NPC is valued at 0.11 EUR.

  • 1 EUR can be traded for 88.32 NPC.

  • 50 EUR can be converted to 4,416 NPC, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 NPC to EUR has changed by -5.67% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.03%, reaching a high of 0.011773662263377366 EUR and a low of 0.011024272957270428 EUR.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 NPC was 0.016061165988340117 EUR, which represents a -29.51% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, NPC has changed by -0.008464145958540415 EUR, resulting in a -42.78% change in its value.

All About Non-Playable Coin (NPC)

Now that you have calculated the price of Non-Playable Coin (NPC), you can learn more about Non-Playable Coin directly at MEXC. Learn about NPC past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Non-Playable Coin, trading pairs, and more.

NPC to EUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Non-Playable Coin (NPC) has fluctuated between 0.011024272957270428 EUR and 0.011773662263377366 EUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.010307540524594754 EUR to a high of 0.012595240447595524 EUR. You can view detailed NPC to EUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High€ 0€ 0€ 0.01€ 0.01
Low€ 0€ 0€ 0€ 0
Average€ 0€ 0€ 0€ 0
Volatility+6.78%+19.01%+53.54%+68.53%
Change+2.32%-6.04%-29.59%-42.27%

Non-Playable Coin Price Forecast in EUR for 2026 and 2030

Non-Playable Coin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NPC to EUR forecasts for the coming years:

NPC Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Non-Playable Coin could reach approximately €0.01 EUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

NPC Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, NPC may rise to around €0.01 EUR, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Non-Playable Coin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

NPC and EUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) vs USD: Market Comparison

Non-Playable Coin Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.013174
  • 7-Day Change: -5.67%
  • 30-Day Trend: -29.51%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from NPC, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including NPC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to EUR, the USD price of NPC remains the primary market benchmark.
[NPC Price] [NPC to USD]

Euro (EUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (EUR/USD): 1.1636025133814287
  • 7-Day Change: +0.36%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0.36%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since NPC is typically valued in USD, shifts in EUR vs USD affect the NPC to EUR rate.
  • A stronger EUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of NPC.
  • A weaker EUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

What Influences the NPC to EUR Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Non-Playable Coin (NPC) and Euro (EUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NPC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NPC to EUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. EUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EUR's strength. When EUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NPC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Non-Playable Coin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NPC may rise, impacting its conversion to EUR.

Convert NPC to EUR Instantly

Use our real-time NPC to EUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert NPC to EUR?

  1. Enter the Amount of NPC

    Start by entering how much NPC you want to convert into EUR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live NPC to EUR Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date NPC to EUR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NPC and EUR.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add NPC to your portfolio? Learn how to buy NPC with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the NPC to EUR exchange rate calculated?

    The NPC to EUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NPC (often in USD or USDT), converted to EUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the NPC to EUR rate change so frequently?

    NPC to EUR rate changes so frequently because both Non-Playable Coin and Euro are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed NPC to EUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the NPC to EUR rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the NPC to EUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert NPC to EUR or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my NPC to EUR conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of NPC against EUR over time?

    You can understand the NPC against EUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the NPC to EUR rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EUR, impacting the conversion rate even if NPC stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the NPC to EUR exchange rate?

    Non-Playable Coin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NPC to EUR rate.

  11. Can I compare the NPC to EUR rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the NPC to EUR rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the NPC to EUR rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Non-Playable Coin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the NPC to EUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target NPC to EUR price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Non-Playable Coin and the Euro?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Non-Playable Coin and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting NPC to EUR and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EUR into NPC of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is NPC to EUR a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor NPC prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NPC to EUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the NPC to EUR rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NPC to EUR rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

