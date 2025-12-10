The post ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Maker Ubisoft Unveils Game Powered by Generative AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Ubisoft showcased an experimental game called Teammates that is powered by generative AI. Players interact with an in-game AI assistant through voice commands, and dynamic dialogue is generated in real time. Many game developers have been vocally opposed to generative AI due to job fears and creative concerns. Ubisoft, the gaming giant behind such franchises as Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance, has revealed its first playable game powered by generative AI, called Teammates. Following Ubisoft’s Neo NPC experiment from last year, this project aims to deepen player immersion through natural speech interactions, using generative AI to power real-time voice commands that the company says makes for more dynamic gameplay. Set in a dystopian future, players navigate a first-person shooter scenario as a resistance member searching for five missing teammates in an enemy base. The experimental level features three AI-powered characters: Jaspar, an AI voice assistant, and two NPC squad members, Sofia and Pablo. Today we’re unveiling Teammates, an AI-driven research project exploring how new tech can deepen the player experience. More than just talk, this brand-new experiment adds depth to gameplay by going beyond AI chatbots and turning NPCs into real teammates. Find out more:… pic.twitter.com/SyISwjJ5af — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 21, 2025 Jaspar functions as more than a basic assistant—he can highlight enemies, provide lore details, adjust game settings, and pause gameplay through natural voice commands. Sofia and Pablo operate similarly but physically exist within the game world, taking orders and engaging in conversation with players. Ubisoft says that the technology processes environmental information and contextual cues, adapting to player voice input and actions in real-time. An early scenario demonstrates this by requiring players to verbally direct their armed teammates to take cover and attack patrolling enemies before receiving their own weapon. ﻿ “Our early experiments showed players…

China's State Council presented a financial work report to the NPC Standing Committee on October 26th, focusing on financial stability and RMB internationalization efforts. This report highlights China's strategic financial initiatives, aiming to enhance financial security and stability, with implications for global economic and crypto market dynamics. China's Financial Framework Highlights Six Key Areas The State Council's submission of its financial work report emphasizes China's strong financial regulatory framework and expanding high-level financial opening-up. This report highlights six key areas, namely implementing a moderately loose monetary policy, reinforcing supervision, and promoting the internationalization of the RMB. China's commitment to expanding RMB internationalization aims to strengthen its global financial role. There is no immediate effect observed within the cryptocurrency space, although potential long-term implications exist. While no direct quotes from Chinese regulators have surfaced, the continued emphasis on regulatory improvements and financial stability aligns with China's strategic economic goals. The cryptocurrency market shows stability, with leaders refraining from commenting on the report. Bitcoin Reaches New Heights Amid Global Market Shifts Did you know? China's focus on RMB internationalization reflects a consistent effort over the past decade to strengthen its influence in global finance, supporting broader economic growth strategies. Bitcoin's price is currently at $111,795.70 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, accounting for a 59.06% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Recently, the trading volume decreased by 43.20% over 24 hours. Price has risen by 4.79% in the past 7 days and is last updated at 08:31 UTC on October 26, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:31 UTC on October 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu's research team suggest that China's financial policies may…

Philippines orders Tools for Humanity to halt data processing The National Privacy Commission (NPC) of the Philippines has ordered Tools for Humanity (TFH), the company behind World App and the Orb verification system, to stop all personal data processing operations in the Philippines after finding violations of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA) and its implementing rules. In a Cease and Desist Order (CDO) issued on October 8, the NPC directed TFH to "immediately stop all personal data processing activities related to the World App, Orb verification, and all associated systems and platforms in the Philippines, including the collection and processing of biometric data such as iris scans." The order followed an investigation by the NPC's Complaints and Investigation Division, which found that TFH's practices "did not adhere with the General Data Privacy Principles and violated the Rights of Data Subjects under the DPA." Invalid consent and undue influence In its decision, the NPC stated that TFH obtained invalid consent from individuals who were offered cash incentives for their iris scans. Offering money in exchange for biometric data, the NPC said, "constituted undue influence," making consent "not freely given, and therefore invalid" under the DPA. "When consent is compromised by the lure of compensation, it ceases to be a genuine expression of choice," Jose Amelito Belarmino II, NPC's Deputy Privacy Commissioner, said in a statement. "This Cease and Desist Order sends a clear message that the NPC will not tolerate practices that exploit socioeconomic vulnerabilities or compromise fundamental data privacy rights in pursuit of business objectives." The Commission said TFH's model of providing financial rewards and referrals in exchange for iris scans breached the law's requirement for voluntary and informed consent. Back to the top ↑ Lack of transparency and excessive data collection…

Disclaimer

