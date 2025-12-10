Non-Playable Coin to Maldivian Rufiyaa Conversion Table
NPC to MVR Conversion Table
- 1 NPC0.20 MVR
- 2 NPC0.41 MVR
- 3 NPC0.61 MVR
- 4 NPC0.81 MVR
- 5 NPC1.01 MVR
- 6 NPC1.22 MVR
- 7 NPC1.42 MVR
- 8 NPC1.62 MVR
- 9 NPC1.82 MVR
- 10 NPC2.03 MVR
- 50 NPC10.13 MVR
- 100 NPC20.25 MVR
- 1,000 NPC202.53 MVR
- 5,000 NPC1,012.65 MVR
- 10,000 NPC2,025.30 MVR
The table above displays real-time Non-Playable Coin to Maldivian Rufiyaa (NPC to MVR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 NPC to 10,000 NPC. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked NPC amounts using the latest MVR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom NPC to MVR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MVR to NPC Conversion Table
- 1 MVR4.937 NPC
- 2 MVR9.875 NPC
- 3 MVR14.81 NPC
- 4 MVR19.75 NPC
- 5 MVR24.68 NPC
- 6 MVR29.62 NPC
- 7 MVR34.56 NPC
- 8 MVR39.50 NPC
- 9 MVR44.43 NPC
- 10 MVR49.37 NPC
- 50 MVR246.8 NPC
- 100 MVR493.7 NPC
- 1,000 MVR4,937 NPC
- 5,000 MVR24,687 NPC
- 10,000 MVR49,375 NPC
The table above shows real-time Maldivian Rufiyaa to Non-Playable Coin (MVR to NPC) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MVR to 10,000 MVR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Non-Playable Coin you can get at current rates based on commonly used MVR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is currently trading at MVR 0.20 MVR , reflecting a -2.21% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MVR3.47M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MVR1.53B MVR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Non-Playable Coin Price page.
116.01B MVR
Circulation Supply
3.47M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.53B MVR
Market Cap
-2.21%
Price Change (1D)
MVR 0.0137
24H High
MVR 0.012828
24H Low
The NPC to MVR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Non-Playable Coin's fluctuations against MVR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Non-Playable Coin price.
NPC to MVR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 NPC = 0.20 MVR | 1 MVR = 4.937 NPC
Today, the exchange rate for 1 NPC to MVR is 0.20 MVR.
Buying 5 NPC will cost 1.01 MVR and 10 NPC is valued at 2.03 MVR.
1 MVR can be traded for 4.937 NPC.
50 MVR can be converted to 246.8 NPC, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NPC to MVR has changed by -5.88% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.21%, reaching a high of 0.21101670193298064 MVR and a low of 0.1975855658683413 MVR.
One month ago, the value of 1 NPC was 0.2878914726882731 MVR, which represents a -29.66% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, NPC has changed by -0.15211685753942458 MVR, resulting in a -42.90% change in its value.
All About Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Now that you have calculated the price of Non-Playable Coin (NPC), you can learn more about Non-Playable Coin directly at MEXC. Learn about NPC past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Non-Playable Coin, trading pairs, and more.
NPC to MVR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Non-Playable Coin (NPC) has fluctuated between 0.1975855658683413 MVR and 0.21101670193298064 MVR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.18473973160468393 MVR to a high of 0.22574166303136967 MVR. You can view detailed NPC to MVR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MVR 0.15
|MVR 0.15
|MVR 0.3
|MVR 0.3
|Low
|MVR 0.15
|MVR 0.15
|MVR 0.15
|MVR 0.15
|Average
|MVR 0.15
|MVR 0.15
|MVR 0.15
|MVR 0.15
|Volatility
|+6.78%
|+19.01%
|+53.54%
|+68.53%
|Change
|+2.25%
|-6.11%
|-29.64%
|-42.31%
Non-Playable Coin Price Forecast in MVR for 2026 and 2030
Non-Playable Coin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential NPC to MVR forecasts for the coming years:
NPC Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Non-Playable Coin could reach approximately MVR0.21 MVR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
NPC Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, NPC may rise to around MVR0.26 MVR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Non-Playable Coin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
NPC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
NPC/USDT
|Trade
NPC/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of NPC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Non-Playable Coin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell NPC at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore NPC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Non-Playable Coin futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Non-Playable Coin
Looking to add Non-Playable Coin to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Non-Playable Coin › or Get started now ›
NPC and MVR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) vs USD: Market Comparison
Non-Playable Coin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.013149
- 7-Day Change: -5.88%
- 30-Day Trend: -29.66%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including NPC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MVR, the USD price of NPC remains the primary market benchmark.
[NPC Price] [NPC to USD]
Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MVR/USD): 0.06492312161016094
- 7-Day Change: +0.01%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.01%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MVR means you will pay less to get the same amount of NPC.
- A weaker MVR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy NPC securely with MVR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the NPC to MVR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Non-Playable Coin (NPC) and Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in NPC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the NPC to MVR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MVR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MVR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MVR's strength. When MVR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like NPC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Non-Playable Coin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for NPC may rise, impacting its conversion to MVR.
Convert NPC to MVR Instantly
Use our real-time NPC to MVR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert NPC to MVR?
Enter the Amount of NPC
Start by entering how much NPC you want to convert into MVR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live NPC to MVR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date NPC to MVR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about NPC and MVR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add NPC to your portfolio? Learn how to buy NPC with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the NPC to MVR exchange rate calculated?
The NPC to MVR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of NPC (often in USD or USDT), converted to MVR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the NPC to MVR rate change so frequently?
NPC to MVR rate changes so frequently because both Non-Playable Coin and Maldivian Rufiyaa are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed NPC to MVR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the NPC to MVR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the NPC to MVR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert NPC to MVR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my NPC to MVR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of NPC against MVR over time?
You can understand the NPC against MVR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the NPC to MVR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MVR, impacting the conversion rate even if NPC stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the NPC to MVR exchange rate?
Non-Playable Coin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the NPC to MVR rate.
Can I compare the NPC to MVR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the NPC to MVR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the NPC to MVR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Non-Playable Coin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the NPC to MVR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MVR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target NPC to MVR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Non-Playable Coin and the Maldivian Rufiyaa?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Non-Playable Coin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting NPC to MVR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MVR into NPC of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is NPC to MVR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor NPC prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, NPC to MVR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the NPC to MVR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MVR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive NPC to MVR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Non-Playable Coin News and Market Updates
Philippines orders Tools for Humanity to halt data processing
The post Philippines orders Tools for Humanity to halt data processing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippines orders Tools for Humanity to halt data processing The National Privacy Commission (NPC) of the Philippines has ordered Tools for Humanity (TFH), the company behind World App and the Orb verification system, to stop all personal data processing operations in the Philippines after finding violations of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA) and its implementing rules. In a Cease and Desist Order (CDO) issued on October 8, the NPC directed TFH to “immediately stop all personal data processing activities related to the World App, Orb verification, and all associated systems and platforms in the Philippines, including the collection and processing of biometric data such as iris scans.” The order followed an investigation by the NPC’s Complaints and Investigation Division, which found that TFH’s practices “did not adhere with the General Data Privacy Principles and violated the Rights of Data Subjects under the DPA.” Invalid consent and undue influence In its decision, the NPC stated that TFH obtained invalid consent from individuals who were offered cash incentives for their iris scans. Offering money in exchange for biometric data, the NPC said, “constituted undue influence,” making consent “not freely given, and therefore invalid” under the DPA. “When consent is compromised by the lure of compensation, it ceases to be a genuine expression of choice,” Jose Amelito Belarmino II, NPC’s Deputy Privacy Commissioner, said in a statement. “This Cease and Desist Order sends a clear message that the NPC will not tolerate practices that exploit socioeconomic vulnerabilities or compromise fundamental data privacy rights in pursuit of business objectives.” The Commission said TFH’s model of providing financial rewards and referrals in exchange for iris scans breached the law’s requirement for voluntary and informed consent. Back to the top ↑ Lack of transparency and excessive data collection…2025/10/21
China Reviews Financial Work Report Amidst Stable Economy
The post China Reviews Financial Work Report Amidst Stable Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: State Council reviews financial work amid stable economic indicators. Six focus areas include RMB internationalization. Financial services focus on real economy strength. China’s State Council presented a financial work report to the NPC Standing Committee on October 26th, focusing on financial stability and RMB internationalization efforts. This report highlights China’s strategic financial initiatives, aiming to enhance financial security and stability, with implications for global economic and crypto market dynamics. China’s Financial Framework Highlights Six Key Areas The State Council’s submission of its financial work report emphasizes China’s strong financial regulatory framework and expanding high-level financial opening-up. This report highlights six key areas, namely implementing a moderately loose monetary policy, reinforcing supervision, and promoting the internationalization of the RMB. China’s commitment to expanding RMB internationalization aims to strengthen its global financial role. There is no immediate effect observed within the cryptocurrency space, although potential long-term implications exist. While no direct quotes from Chinese regulators have surfaced, the continued emphasis on regulatory improvements and financial stability aligns with China’s strategic economic goals. The cryptocurrency market shows stability, with leaders refraining from commenting on the report. Bitcoin Reaches New Heights Amid Global Market Shifts Did you know? China’s focus on RMB internationalization reflects a consistent effort over the past decade to strengthen its influence in global finance, supporting broader economic growth strategies. Bitcoin’s price is currently at $111,795.70 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, accounting for a 59.06% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Recently, the trading volume decreased by 43.20% over 24 hours. Price has risen by 4.79% in the past 7 days and is last updated at 08:31 UTC on October 26, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:31 UTC on October 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest that China’s financial policies may…2025/10/26
RealGo and NPC Merge Meme Gaming with Meme Finance
RealGo partners with NonPlayableCoin (NPC) to merge meme gaming with meme finance to create a global play-to-earn meme-driven economy for users.2025/10/30
‘Assassin’s Creed’ Maker Ubisoft Unveils Game Powered by Generative AI
The post ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Maker Ubisoft Unveils Game Powered by Generative AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Ubisoft showcased an experimental game called Teammates that is powered by generative AI. Players interact with an in-game AI assistant through voice commands, and dynamic dialogue is generated in real time. Many game developers have been vocally opposed to generative AI due to job fears and creative concerns. Ubisoft, the gaming giant behind such franchises as Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance, has revealed its first playable game powered by generative AI, called Teammates. Following Ubisoft’s Neo NPC experiment from last year, this project aims to deepen player immersion through natural speech interactions, using generative AI to power real-time voice commands that the company says makes for more dynamic gameplay. Set in a dystopian future, players navigate a first-person shooter scenario as a resistance member searching for five missing teammates in an enemy base. The experimental level features three AI-powered characters: Jaspar, an AI voice assistant, and two NPC squad members, Sofia and Pablo. Today we’re unveiling Teammates, an AI-driven research project exploring how new tech can deepen the player experience. More than just talk, this brand-new experiment adds depth to gameplay by going beyond AI chatbots and turning NPCs into real teammates. Find out more:… pic.twitter.com/SyISwjJ5af — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 21, 2025 Jaspar functions as more than a basic assistant—he can highlight enemies, provide lore details, adjust game settings, and pause gameplay through natural voice commands. Sofia and Pablo operate similarly but physically exist within the game world, taking orders and engaging in conversation with players. Ubisoft says that the technology processes environmental information and contextual cues, adapting to player voice input and actions in real-time. An early scenario demonstrates this by requiring players to verbally direct their armed teammates to take cover and attack patrolling enemies before receiving their own weapon. “Our early experiments showed players…2025/11/25
