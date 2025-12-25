J.K. Dobbins, Jayden Higgins And More

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 26: Jayden Higgins #81 of the Houston Texans lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images In order to prepare for the fantasy football playoffs, now is the best time to make some stashes from the waiver wire. Not all of these players will be available in your league, but if you can add one of these players to the end of your bench, you'll be in a good spot. To help as many people as possible, all players must be rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues. With that being said, here are four players to stash for the fantasy football playoffs. Forbes3 Defenses To Stash For The Fantasy Football Playoffs: NFL Week 14By Steve Bradshaw 1. J.K. Dobbins (48.5% Rostered) The perfect definition of a stash for the playoffs is J.K. Dobbins. Many people thought that Dobbins was going to be done for the year after he was placed on IR. Now that there's a chance Dobbins could be back before the end of the year, he's worth a spot on the end of your bench. If Dobbins is available for any week of your fantasy football playoffs, he instantly becomes a much better backup option than anyone else on the waiver wire. In 2025, Dobbins has 11.6 PPG in PPR leagues, including five games with over 14 points. If Dobbins was dropped by one of your league teammates, he's the perfect player to stash on the end of your bench for the fantasy playoffs. 2. Devin Neal (40.3% Rostered) There's not a super high chance that Devin Neal becomes a great fantasy player, but he has a path…