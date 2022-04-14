OG (OG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OG (OG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OG (OG) Information OG Fan Token (OG) is an equity-based token that gives OG global fans the collective decision-making power through the Socios platform. Tokens are similar to membership tickets, and users who hold tokens will have the opportunity to receive multiple rewards such as exclusive rewards and club identity recognition. OG fan token holders can participate in all OG voting on smart contracts through OG, and can interact on the Socios platform (participate in voting, knowledge contests, communicate with other users, etc.) and win corresponding rewards. Official Website: https://www.socios.com/og/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0x19ca0f4adb29e2130a56b9c9422150b5dc07f294 Buy OG Now!

OG (OG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OG (OG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.20M $ 29.20M $ 29.20M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 4.30M $ 4.30M $ 4.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 16.851 $ 16.851 $ 16.851 All-Time Low: $ 1.1646614801723933 $ 1.1646614801723933 $ 1.1646614801723933 Current Price: $ 6.791 $ 6.791 $ 6.791 Learn more about OG (OG) price

OG (OG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OG (OG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OG's tokenomics, explore OG token's live price!

