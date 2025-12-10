Trump Game Launches with Token Giveaway; License Revealed

The post Trump Game Launches with Token Giveaway; License Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump-themed game announced with $1M giveaway, boosting TRUMP token. Project disclaimer confirms no involvement from Donald Trump or his companies whatsoever. Analysts warn Bitcoin dominance could limit upside if TRUMP fails breakout attempt. A new Trump-themed mobile game is making headlines online, but there is confusion about whether the US president is involved. The Trump Meme project announced that it is preparing to launch what it calls the “first and only official Trump mobile game” for Donald Trump fans. The game will use the $TRUMP token as its in-game currency, and the team has opened a waitlist with a $1 million TRUMP giveaway. The announcement pushed the TRUMP token up about 5% in the last 24 hours, with some analysts calling the move a major shock for the GameFi sector. Crypto analyst Cryptosrus even said “Trump just dropped a nuke on GameFi,” arguing that Trump-related hype could bring new attention to blockchain gaming. Related: Wall Street Titans Intervene in Senate Crypto Talks: ‘Kill the Stablecoin Yield’ Is This Really Connected to Donald Trump? Despite the flashy promotions, the project itself includes a clear legal disclaimer. When users click through to the game page, they see a warning stating that Trump Billionaires Club is not created or operated by Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization or their affiliates. The company behind the game, Freedom45Games LLC, says it only uses Trump’s name and likeness under a license that could be revoked. It adds that the game is not political, not linked to any campaign and is designed only as a digital collectible experience, not an investment. “The Website Offerings are not affiliated with any cryptocurrency offering, are not political, and have nothing to do with any political campaign,” the website said. TRUMP Token Price Still Far Below Highs The TRUMP token is…