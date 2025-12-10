Ondo to Guernsey Pound Conversion Table
ONDO to GGP Conversion Table
- 1 ONDO0.37 GGP
- 2 ONDO0.74 GGP
- 3 ONDO1.12 GGP
- 4 ONDO1.49 GGP
- 5 ONDO1.86 GGP
- 6 ONDO2.23 GGP
- 7 ONDO2.60 GGP
- 8 ONDO2.97 GGP
- 9 ONDO3.35 GGP
- 10 ONDO3.72 GGP
- 50 ONDO18.59 GGP
- 100 ONDO37.17 GGP
- 1,000 ONDO371.71 GGP
- 5,000 ONDO1,858.55 GGP
- 10,000 ONDO3,717.10 GGP
The table above displays real-time Ondo to Guernsey Pound (ONDO to GGP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ONDO to 10,000 ONDO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ONDO amounts using the latest GGP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ONDO to GGP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GGP to ONDO Conversion Table
- 1 GGP2.690 ONDO
- 2 GGP5.380 ONDO
- 3 GGP8.0707 ONDO
- 4 GGP10.76 ONDO
- 5 GGP13.45 ONDO
- 6 GGP16.14 ONDO
- 7 GGP18.83 ONDO
- 8 GGP21.52 ONDO
- 9 GGP24.21 ONDO
- 10 GGP26.90 ONDO
- 50 GGP134.5 ONDO
- 100 GGP269.02 ONDO
- 1,000 GGP2,690 ONDO
- 5,000 GGP13,451 ONDO
- 10,000 GGP26,902 ONDO
The table above shows real-time Guernsey Pound to Ondo (GGP to ONDO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GGP to 10,000 GGP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Ondo you can get at current rates based on commonly used GGP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Ondo (ONDO) is currently trading at £ 0.37 GGP , reflecting a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £1.15M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £1.17B GGP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Ondo Price page.
2.37B GGP
Circulation Supply
1.15M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.17B GGP
Market Cap
0.59%
Price Change (1D)
£ 0.52
24H High
£ 0.48935
24H Low
The ONDO to GGP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Ondo's fluctuations against GGP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Ondo price.
ONDO to GGP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ONDO = 0.37 GGP | 1 GGP = 2.690 ONDO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ONDO to GGP is 0.37 GGP.
Buying 5 ONDO will cost 1.86 GGP and 10 ONDO is valued at 3.72 GGP.
1 GGP can be traded for 2.690 ONDO.
50 GGP can be converted to 134.5 ONDO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ONDO to GGP has changed by -2.25% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.59%, reaching a high of 0.3904521173941302 GGP and a low of 0.36743796855157235 GGP.
One month ago, the value of 1 ONDO was 0.5071897918004099 GGP, which represents a -26.72% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ONDO has changed by -0.4245566081095945 GGP, resulting in a -53.32% change in its value.
All About Ondo (ONDO)
Now that you have calculated the price of Ondo (ONDO), you can learn more about Ondo directly at MEXC. Learn about ONDO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Ondo, trading pairs, and more.
ONDO to GGP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Ondo (ONDO) has fluctuated between 0.36743796855157235 GGP and 0.3904521173941302 GGP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.3353608253687315 GGP to a high of 0.3907149217039147 GGP. You can view detailed ONDO to GGP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 0.39
|£ 0.39
|£ 0.52
|£ 0.84
|Low
|£ 0.36
|£ 0.33
|£ 0.33
|£ 0.18
|Average
|£ 0.36
|£ 0.36
|£ 0.39
|£ 0.54
|Volatility
|+5.98%
|+14.63%
|+38.72%
|+86.51%
|Change
|-3.43%
|-1.76%
|-26.70%
|-51.43%
Ondo Price Forecast in GGP for 2026 and 2030
Ondo’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ONDO to GGP forecasts for the coming years:
ONDO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Ondo could reach approximately £0.39 GGP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ONDO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ONDO may rise to around £0.47 GGP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Ondo Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ONDO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ONDO/USDT
|Trade
ONDO/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ONDO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Ondo is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ONDO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ONDOUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
ONDOUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ONDO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Ondo futures markets for strategic trading.
ONDO and GGP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Ondo (ONDO) vs USD: Market Comparison
Ondo Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.49504
- 7-Day Change: -2.25%
- 30-Day Trend: -26.72%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ONDO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GGP, the USD price of ONDO remains the primary market benchmark.
[ONDO Price] [ONDO to USD]
Guernsey Pound (GGP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GGP/USD): 1.331722836516373
- 7-Day Change: +1.09%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.09%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GGP means you will pay less to get the same amount of ONDO.
- A weaker GGP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the ONDO to GGP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Ondo (ONDO) and Guernsey Pound (GGP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ONDO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ONDO to GGP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GGP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GGP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GGP's strength. When GGP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ONDO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Ondo, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ONDO may rise, impacting its conversion to GGP.
Convert ONDO to GGP Instantly
Use our real-time ONDO to GGP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ONDO to GGP?
Enter the Amount of ONDO
Start by entering how much ONDO you want to convert into GGP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ONDO to GGP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ONDO to GGP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ONDO and GGP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ONDO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ONDO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ONDO to GGP exchange rate calculated?
The ONDO to GGP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ONDO (often in USD or USDT), converted to GGP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ONDO to GGP rate change so frequently?
ONDO to GGP rate changes so frequently because both Ondo and Guernsey Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ONDO to GGP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ONDO to GGP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ONDO to GGP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ONDO to GGP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ONDO to GGP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ONDO against GGP over time?
You can understand the ONDO against GGP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ONDO to GGP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GGP, impacting the conversion rate even if ONDO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ONDO to GGP exchange rate?
Ondo halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ONDO to GGP rate.
Can I compare the ONDO to GGP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ONDO to GGP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ONDO to GGP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Ondo price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ONDO to GGP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GGP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ONDO to GGP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Ondo and the Guernsey Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Ondo and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ONDO to GGP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GGP into ONDO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ONDO to GGP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ONDO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ONDO to GGP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ONDO to GGP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GGP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ONDO to GGP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Ondo News and Market Updates
Last week, Ondo's tokenized stock trading volume on Bitget exceeded $88 million, accounting for 73% of the market share.
PANews reported on December 10 that Ondo Finance stated that in the first week of December, the trading volume of Ondo tokenized shares on Bitget exceeded $88 million, accounting for 73% of the market share.2025/12/10
Chainlink and Mastercard Join Swapper Finance To Bring Direct Deposits To 3.5B Users
Swapper Finance has launched Direct Deposits in collaboration with Chainlink and Mastercard, aiming to bring global payments directly into the on-chain economy to more than 3.5 billion users worldwide. Related Reading: US SEC Closes Biden-Era Investigation Into Ondo Finance Without Charges Swapper Finance Launches Direct Deposits With Chainlink, Mastercard On Tuesday, Swapper Finance, a next-generation […]2025/12/10
Cú Hích $88 Triệu Đô: Tại Sao Bitget Đang Trở Thành “Vua” Của Thị Trường Cổ Phiếu Token Hóa Cùng Ondo Finance?
Trong thế giới tài chính kỹ thuật số năm 2025, ranh giới giữa Phố Wall và Blockchain đang ngày càng [...] The post Cú Hích $88 Triệu Đô: Tại Sao Bitget Đang Trở Thành “Vua” Của Thị Trường Cổ Phiếu Token Hóa Cùng Ondo Finance? appeared first on VNECONOMICS.2025/12/10
From DeFi infrastructure to RWA leader, how has Ondo seized every market opportunity?
Deng Tong, Jinse Finance On December 9, 2025, Ondo Finance announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's confidential investigation into Ondo had concluded without bringing any charges. "This investigation aimed to examine whether Ondo's tokenization of certain real-world assets complied with federal securities laws, and whether ONDO tokens were securities." I. Original post from Ondo Finance's official blog The United States has taken a significant step towards tokenized securities. Ondo Finance has received formal notification that a long-running, secret investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched during the Biden administration to scrutinize digital asset companies has concluded without any charges being brought. This investigation aims to examine whether Ondo's tokenization of certain real-world assets complies with federal securities laws and whether ONDO tokens are securities. Ondo has fully cooperated with the investigation. Ondo firmly believes that regulated and transparent tokenization models like Ondo's not only meet investor protection principles but also strengthen them. This moment is a significant milestone not only for Ondo, but also for the entire tokenization industry. When the investigation began in 2024, the regulatory environment for digital assets in the United States was cautious, chaotic, and occasionally prone to over-enforcement. It was against this backdrop that Ondo: The first and largest tokenization platform for US Treasury bonds; One of the few companies focused on large-scale tokenization of publicly traded stocks; It quickly gained favor with global investors. Those who start early and achieve success will naturally be scrutinized. Amidst the collapse of cryptocurrency exchanges and the proliferation of speculative tokens in policy discussions, Ondo is leveraging public blockchains to build practical, user-friendly, and regulated financial products. As a result, these innovators, dedicated to developing the safest assets in traditional finance, find themselves embroiled in broader law enforcement actions. Ondo's growth and leading position in the emerging tokenization field have brought us into focus, but they are not a reasonable target of this investigation. As the investigation concludes, we will continue to uphold our consistent principles and remain firmly committed to innovation, compliance, security, and investor protection. A Shift in the Washington Situation: The Path to Tokenized Securities Becomes Clearer This decision also reflects a broader shift in U.S. policy. Regulators are reassessing Biden-era policies on digital assets. Washington has begun to reverse or moderate some of the aggressive measures taken by the previous administration, recognizing that innovation and investor protection are not mutually exclusive. Tokenization is now officially on the agenda of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC's Investor Advisory Committee is assessing how tokenization can revolutionize the issuance, trading, and settlement processes of publicly traded stocks, a stark contrast to the SEC's enforcement-first stance in recent years. The market has already provided the answer: the adoption of tokenization technology is accelerating. Tokenization of US Treasury bonds has become one of the fastest-growing on-chain asset classes, while the recently launched tokenization of stocks is also showing strong growth momentum. The U.S. infrastructure is constantly evolving to support tokenization. Ondo's recent acquisition of Oasis Pro has given it a broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent licenses, giving it a fully regulated business foundation in the U.S. tokenized securities space. The resolution of the SEC investigation marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another for Ondo. In short, the time is ripe for tokenized securities to become a core component of the US capital markets. The future of global finance, including the US capital markets, will move towards on-chain transactions, and Ondo will lead this transformation. So what's next? On February 3, 2026, we will share the next phase of our roadmap at the Ondo Summit in New York, where we will bring together leading regulators, policymakers, and executives from the traditional financial sector to articulate our vision for a new era of on-chain finance. II. Overview of Ondo's Development Ondo Finance officially launched on July 27, 2021. Founded by Nathan Allman and Pinku Suran, Ondo aims to "accelerate the adoption of DeFi among mainstream investors by enabling sophisticated trading of risk." The protocol officially launched on the same day and offered four vaults at launch. Ondo's goal is to "bring institutional-grade financial products and services to a wider audience" by tokenizing traditional financial assets (such as US Treasury bonds, money market funds, bonds, stocks/ETFs, etc.), allowing ordinary users to access the returns and liquidity of traditional financial assets. Ondo's development trajectory clearly demonstrates its strategic upgrade from DeFi infrastructure to a core player in RWA, and its two major version iterations are a microcosm of the industry's transformation. Ondo V1: Focus on DeFi Infrastructure Ondo V1 was already running on Ethereum when it launched, and it was the first implementation of the protocol, with vaults and Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) as its core products. The following significant developments occurred during the development of this implementation: In November 2021, Ondo partnered with Fei Protocol to launch Liquidity as a Service (LaaS), designed to replace the traditional liquidity mining model. LaaS allows projects to increase the liquidity of their tokens on decentralized exchanges. Projects can deposit their tokens into Ondo's liquidity vault, and Fei will match them with an equivalent value of the FEI stablecoin. Ondo expanded its LaaS service through the following partnerships: In December 2021, Ondo partnered with Frax Finance to expand its LaaS product, with Frax Finance using its FRAX stablecoin to provide liquidity for tokens such as AMP. In May 2022, Ondo partnered with Angle Protocol to expand its LaaS offerings, with Angle Protocol using its agEUR stablecoin to provide liquidity for tokens such as PAL. It is worth noting that Ondo V1 has ceased service, and from March 5, 2024, users can only withdraw funds from it. Ondo V2: Becoming a Core Player of RWA Ondo V2 was officially launched in January 2023, and is the second implementation of this protocol. The following significant developments occurred during the development of this implementation: In January 2023, Ondo announced the launch of three tokens backed by U.S. Treasury bonds and corporate bonds. Although OSTB and OHYG have ceased issuance, the Ondo U.S. Government Bond Fund (OUSG) remains Ondo's most widely circulated token. In January 2023, Ondo announced the launch of Flux Finance (Flux) and initiated the Ondo DAO to manage Flux. In February 2023, Flux officially launched, and the first proposals to use ONDO tokens were approved. In April 2023, Ondo announced the establishment of the Ondo Money Market Fund (OMMF). In August 2023, Ondo announced the launch of Ondo Dollar Yield (USDY). In November 2023, Ondo opened the Ondo Bridge. In January 2024, the Ondo Foundation proposed to lift the "global lock-up" of ONDO tokens. This proposal included official details regarding the allocation, use, and future unlocking plans for ONDO tokens. The adoption of this proposal marked the "public offering" of ONDO tokens. In January 2024, the Ondo Foundation announced the Ondo Points program and launched the “first wave” of the program later that month. In February 2024, Ondo announced its plans for Ondo Global Markets (Ondo GM), a platform that will allow users to access traditional securities on-chain through tokenization. In March 2024, Ondo Finance launched 24/7/365 instant subscription and redemption services for OUSG, and a large portion of OUSG's assets were transferred to BlackRock's BUIDL Treasury Fund. In February 2025, Ondo Global Markets officially launched. The announcement stated that the tokens issued by Ondo GM would be backed 1:1 by the underlying assets. In March 2025, TVL reached $1 billion, thanks to compliance-first customer acquisition, the partnership with BitGo, and smart contracts that comply with US regulations. In June 2025, the team announced the formation of the Global Markets Consortium, which aims to "harmonize industry standards and promote the interoperability of tokenized securities." Members include the Solana Foundation, Bitget Wallet, Jupiter, Trust Wallet, Rainbow Wallet, BitGo, Fireblocks, 1inch, and Alpaca. In October 2025, Ondo submitted a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposing to amend Nasdaq's rules on trading tokenized securities. III. Ondo's Secret: Seizing Every Market Opportunity Looking at the timeline above, from DeFi to RWA, and now to the SEC ending its investigation, Ondo has seized every market opportunity, which may be the secret to its continued popularity. In June 2020, the DeFi Summer erupted, with Compound launching its governance token COMP and initiating a liquidity mining mechanism—users could earn COMP token rewards by lending and borrowing on the Compound platform. This innovative model quickly ignited market enthusiasm and became the core driving force behind the DeFi Summer. However, by the second half of 2021, the unsustainability of liquidity mining became apparent: continuing to mine would lead to token inflation, while halting it would result in a liquidity crunch. Ondo recognized the pain points in the crypto market and launched "Liquidity as a Service": Projects deposit their native tokens into Ondo's dedicated liquidity pools within flexible timeframes, based on their own needs. Ondo then pairs these tokens with equivalent asset pools provided by partner entities such as Frax, Fei, and Angle, creating compliant and balanced liquidity pairs. These paired liquidity pairs are then deployed to designated decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to inject trading liquidity into the project's native tokens, ensuring smooth trading. Upon expiration of the partnership, Ondo withdraws the corresponding liquidity and mining profits from the exchanges. It then returns the assets to the project, pays the pre-agreed fixed interest to the partners, and returns any remaining profits to the project. At this time, Ondo was a DeFi infrastructure provider that solved the unsustainability problem caused by liquidity mining. In 2022, Terra's algorithmic stablecoin UST and its native token LUNA experienced a death spiral collapse, triggering a DeFi trust crisis overnight. Against this backdrop, Ondo turned its attention to the RWA track, which was then truly emerging and entering a phase of rapid development. In 2023, Ondo V2 was launched, with its core product being tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds (OUSG). OUSG's underlying asset is the iShares Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF from BlackRock, ensuring both security and liquidity, thus giving OUSG a low-risk profile. OUSG can be integrated with DeFi protocols such as Flux Finance that support compliant, licensed assets. After acquiring the tokens, investors can transfer ownership between each other and engage in lending and other financial activities through compliant smart contracts. The launch of OUSG demonstrates the feasibility of tokenizing low-risk traditional financial assets. The SEC, led by Gensler, has frequently targeted the crypto market. Two years ago, the crypto industry experienced a regulatory "winter," and in October 2023, the SEC launched an investigation into Ondo. The SEC's core focus was whether Ondo's tokenization process of its U.S. Treasury products complied with securities regulations, and whether the ONDO token should be considered a security. This investigation lasted for two years. On October 6, 2025, Ondo Finance completed the acquisition of Oasis Pro, an SEC-licensed brokerage firm. This acquisition aimed to help Ondo advance its tokenized securities business within a compliant framework. On December 6, Ondo submitted its tokenized securities roadmap to the SEC, advocating for support for multiple asset ownership models and promoting broader on-chain integration to help the United States maintain its leading position in the asset tokenization transformation. Following its compliance efforts, Ondo has not faced any charges, a significant regulatory boon for the crypto industry. Conclusion From DeFi to RWA, and then to compliant development, Ondo has accurately grasped industry trends and seized every opportunity brought by emerging trends. Now that the SEC investigation has concluded, Ondo is completely free of constraints. Where will Ondo set its sights in the future? Perhaps the New York Summit in February 2026 will provide us with an opportunity to find out.2025/12/10
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.