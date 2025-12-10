Ontology Token to Sri Lankan Rupee Conversion Table

ONT to LKR Conversion Table

  • 1 ONT
    21.97 LKR
  • 2 ONT
    43.94 LKR
  • 3 ONT
    65.91 LKR
  • 4 ONT
    87.87 LKR
  • 5 ONT
    109.84 LKR
  • 6 ONT
    131.81 LKR
  • 7 ONT
    153.78 LKR
  • 8 ONT
    175.75 LKR
  • 9 ONT
    197.72 LKR
  • 10 ONT
    219.69 LKR
  • 50 ONT
    1,098.44 LKR
  • 100 ONT
    2,196.87 LKR
  • 1,000 ONT
    21,968.72 LKR
  • 5,000 ONT
    109,843.58 LKR
  • 10,000 ONT
    219,687.15 LKR

The table above displays real-time Ontology Token to Sri Lankan Rupee (ONT to LKR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ONT to 10,000 ONT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ONT amounts using the latest LKR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ONT to LKR amounts, please use the tool converter above.

LKR to ONT Conversion Table

  • 1 LKR
    0.04551 ONT
  • 2 LKR
    0.09103 ONT
  • 3 LKR
    0.1365 ONT
  • 4 LKR
    0.1820 ONT
  • 5 LKR
    0.2275 ONT
  • 6 LKR
    0.2731 ONT
  • 7 LKR
    0.3186 ONT
  • 8 LKR
    0.3641 ONT
  • 9 LKR
    0.4096 ONT
  • 10 LKR
    0.4551 ONT
  • 50 LKR
    2.275 ONT
  • 100 LKR
    4.551 ONT
  • 1,000 LKR
    45.51 ONT
  • 5,000 LKR
    227.5 ONT
  • 10,000 LKR
    455.1 ONT

The table above shows real-time Sri Lankan Rupee to Ontology Token (LKR to ONT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 LKR to 10,000 LKR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Ontology Token you can get at current rates based on commonly used LKR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Ontology Token Price and Market Statistics in Sri Lankan Rupee

Ontology Token (ONT) is currently trading at ₨ 21.97 LKR , reflecting a 0.82% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₨35.71M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₨20.19B LKR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Ontology Token Price page.

283.82B LKR

Circulation Supply

35.71M

24-Hour Trading Volume

20.19B LKR

Market Cap

0.82%

Price Change (1D)

₨ 0.07303

24H High

₨ 0.07017

24H Low

The ONT to LKR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Ontology Token's fluctuations against LKR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Ontology Token price.

ONT to LKR Conversion Summary

As of | 1 ONT = 21.97 LKR | 1 LKR = 0.04551 ONT

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 ONT to LKR is 21.97 LKR.

  • Buying 5 ONT will cost 109.84 LKR and 10 ONT is valued at 219.69 LKR.

  • 1 LKR can be traded for 0.04551 ONT.

  • 50 LKR can be converted to 2.275 ONT, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 ONT to LKR has changed by -2.94% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.82%, reaching a high of 22.55236518206546 LKR and a low of 21.66916972238167 LKR.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 ONT was 26.273520877586332 LKR, which represents a -16.39% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, ONT has changed by -21.138017208166247 LKR, resulting in a -49.04% change in its value.

All About Ontology Token (ONT)

Now that you have calculated the price of Ontology Token (ONT), you can learn more about Ontology Token directly at MEXC. Learn about ONT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Ontology Token, trading pairs, and more.

ONT to LKR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Ontology Token (ONT) has fluctuated between 21.66916972238167 LKR and 22.55236518206546 LKR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 20.504957525525768 LKR to a high of 22.944553375701275 LKR. You can view detailed ONT to LKR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High₨ 21.61₨ 21.61₨ 27.79₨ 43.23
Low₨ 21.61₨ 18.52₨ 18.52₨ 12.35
Average₨ 21.61₨ 21.61₨ 21.61₨ 27.79
Volatility+3.93%+10.72%+32.34%+72.71%
Change-2.33%-3.51%-16.47%-48.83%

Ontology Token Price Forecast in LKR for 2026 and 2030

Ontology Token’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ONT to LKR forecasts for the coming years:

ONT Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Ontology Token could reach approximately ₨23.07 LKR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

ONT Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, ONT may rise to around ₨28.04 LKR, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Ontology Token Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

ONT and LKR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Ontology Token (ONT) vs USD: Market Comparison

Ontology Token Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.07114
  • 7-Day Change: -2.94%
  • 30-Day Trend: -16.39%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from ONT, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including ONT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to LKR, the USD price of ONT remains the primary market benchmark.
[ONT Price] [ONT to USD]

Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (LKR/USD): 0.003238338434844389
  • 7-Day Change: -1.38%
  • 30-Day Trend: -1.38%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since ONT is typically valued in USD, shifts in LKR vs USD affect the ONT to LKR rate.
  • A stronger LKR means you will pay less to get the same amount of ONT.
  • A weaker LKR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy ONT securely with LKR on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy ONT Instantly Now]

What Influences the ONT to LKR Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Ontology Token (ONT) and Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ONT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ONT to LKR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and LKR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. LKR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence LKR's strength. When LKR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ONT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Ontology Token, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ONT may rise, impacting its conversion to LKR.

Convert ONT to LKR Instantly

Use our real-time ONT to LKR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert ONT to LKR?

  1. Enter the Amount of ONT

    Start by entering how much ONT you want to convert into LKR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live ONT to LKR Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date ONT to LKR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ONT and LKR.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add ONT to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ONT with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the ONT to LKR exchange rate calculated?

    The ONT to LKR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ONT (often in USD or USDT), converted to LKR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the ONT to LKR rate change so frequently?

    ONT to LKR rate changes so frequently because both Ontology Token and Sri Lankan Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed ONT to LKR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the ONT to LKR rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the ONT to LKR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert ONT to LKR or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my ONT to LKR conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of ONT against LKR over time?

    You can understand the ONT against LKR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the ONT to LKR rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken LKR, impacting the conversion rate even if ONT stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the ONT to LKR exchange rate?

    Ontology Token halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ONT to LKR rate.

  11. Can I compare the ONT to LKR rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the ONT to LKR rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the ONT to LKR rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Ontology Token price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the ONT to LKR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but LKR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target ONT to LKR price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Ontology Token and the Sri Lankan Rupee?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Ontology Token and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting ONT to LKR and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your LKR into ONT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is ONT to LKR a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor ONT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ONT to LKR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the ONT to LKR rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen LKR against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ONT to LKR rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Ontology Token News and Market Updates

Explore More About Ontology Token

Disclaimer

