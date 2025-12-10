The post Temporary Suspension Of ONT, ONG, And MBL Services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Attention cryptocurrency traders! South Korea’s leading exchange Bithumb has announced a crucial network upgrade that will temporarily affect your trading activities. Starting December 1st at 4:30 a.m. UTC, the platform will suspend deposits and withdrawals for three major tokens: Ontology (ONT), Ontology Gas (ONG), and MovieBloc (MBL). This proactive Bithumb network upgrade demonstrates the exchange’s commitment to maintaining a secure and efficient trading environment for all users. What Does This Bithumb Network Upgrade Mean for Traders? The temporary suspension affects specific services while ensuring your assets remain secure. During this Bithumb network upgrade period, you can still: Monitor your portfolio balances Execute trades on the spot market Access other cryptocurrency pairs However, the exchange will temporarily disable deposit and withdrawal functions for ONT, ONG, and MBL tokens. This strategic pause allows the technical team to implement necessary improvements to the Ontology blockchain infrastructure. Why Is This Network Upgrade Necessary? Blockchain technology evolves rapidly, and exchanges must keep pace with these developments. The Bithumb network upgrade supports enhancements to the Ontology ecosystem, which may include: Improved transaction speeds Enhanced security features Better scalability solutions Updated protocol compatibility Regular maintenance like this Bithumb network upgrade ensures that the platform remains reliable and can handle increasing user demand effectively. How Should You Prepare for the Service Suspension? Smart traders always plan ahead for scheduled maintenance. Here are practical steps to take before the Bithumb network upgrade begins: Complete any pending ONT, ONG, or MBL transfers before December 1st Ensure you have sufficient trading balances for your strategy Monitor official Bithumb announcements for updates Consider setting price alerts for affected tokens Remember that the Bithumb network upgrade is temporary, and normal services will resume once the maintenance concludes. What Makes This Bithumb Network Upgrade Different? Unlike emergency maintenance, this scheduled Bithumb network upgrade shows…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.