Oobit (OOBIT) Information Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Crypto holders can enjoy a crypto Tap-to-Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay®, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. OBT is Oobit’s native cryptocurrency token, the core and primary foundation that drives and rewards Oobit’s growing community and ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.obttoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/v/q96zw/obt Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x07f9702ce093db82dfdc92c2c6e578d6ea8d5e22 Buy OOBIT Now!

Oobit (OOBIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oobit (OOBIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.19M $ 12.19M $ 12.19M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.19M $ 12.19M $ 12.19M All-Time High: $ 0.1394 $ 0.1394 $ 0.1394 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.01219 $ 0.01219 $ 0.01219 Learn more about Oobit (OOBIT) price

Oobit (OOBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oobit (OOBIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OOBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OOBIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OOBIT's tokenomics, explore OOBIT token's live price!

How to Buy OOBIT Interested in adding Oobit (OOBIT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OOBIT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Oobit (OOBIT) Price History Analysing the price history of OOBIT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OOBIT Price History now!

OOBIT Price Prediction Want to know where OOBIT might be heading? Our OOBIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OOBIT token's Price Prediction now!

