OpenOcean to Ugandan Shilling Conversion Table
OOE to UGX Conversion Table
- 1 OOE9.97 UGX
- 2 OOE19.94 UGX
- 3 OOE29.90 UGX
- 4 OOE39.87 UGX
- 5 OOE49.84 UGX
- 6 OOE59.81 UGX
- 7 OOE69.78 UGX
- 8 OOE79.75 UGX
- 9 OOE89.71 UGX
- 10 OOE99.68 UGX
- 50 OOE498.41 UGX
- 100 OOE996.81 UGX
- 1,000 OOE9,968.13 UGX
- 5,000 OOE49,840.64 UGX
- 10,000 OOE99,681.28 UGX
The table above displays real-time OpenOcean to Ugandan Shilling (OOE to UGX) conversions across a range of values, from 1 OOE to 10,000 OOE. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked OOE amounts using the latest UGX market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom OOE to UGX amounts, please use the tool converter above.
UGX to OOE Conversion Table
- 1 UGX0.1003 OOE
- 2 UGX0.2006 OOE
- 3 UGX0.3009 OOE
- 4 UGX0.4012 OOE
- 5 UGX0.5015 OOE
- 6 UGX0.6019 OOE
- 7 UGX0.7022 OOE
- 8 UGX0.8025 OOE
- 9 UGX0.9028 OOE
- 10 UGX1.00319 OOE
- 50 UGX5.0159 OOE
- 100 UGX10.031 OOE
- 1,000 UGX100.3 OOE
- 5,000 UGX501.5 OOE
- 10,000 UGX1,003 OOE
The table above shows real-time Ugandan Shilling to OpenOcean (UGX to OOE) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 UGX to 10,000 UGX. It serves as a quick reference to see how much OpenOcean you can get at current rates based on commonly used UGX amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
OpenOcean (OOE) is currently trading at USh 9.97 UGX , reflecting a -2.44% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at USh11.37M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of USh0.00 UGX. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated OpenOcean Price page.
0.00 UGX
Circulation Supply
11.37M
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 UGX
Market Cap
-2.44%
Price Change (1D)
USh 0.003002
24H High
USh 0.002752
24H Low
The OOE to UGX trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track OpenOcean's fluctuations against UGX. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current OpenOcean price.
OOE to UGX Conversion Summary
As of | 1 OOE = 9.97 UGX | 1 UGX = 0.1003 OOE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 OOE to UGX is 9.97 UGX.
Buying 5 OOE will cost 49.84 UGX and 10 OOE is valued at 99.68 UGX.
1 UGX can be traded for 0.1003 OOE.
50 UGX can be converted to 5.0159 OOE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 OOE to UGX has changed by +3.25% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.44%, reaching a high of 10.717880021204635 UGX and a low of 9.825318393855815 UGX.
One month ago, the value of 1 OOE was 10.385847095830874 UGX, which represents a -4.03% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, OOE has changed by -0.08568591622548676 UGX, resulting in a -0.86% change in its value.
All About OpenOcean (OOE)
Now that you have calculated the price of OpenOcean (OOE), you can learn more about OpenOcean directly at MEXC. Learn about OOE past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy OpenOcean, trading pairs, and more.
OOE to UGX Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, OpenOcean (OOE) has fluctuated between 9.825318393855815 UGX and 10.717880021204635 UGX, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 9.371897087162614 UGX to a high of 12.495862782883485 UGX. You can view detailed OOE to UGX price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|USh 0
|USh 0
|USh 0
|USh 0
|Low
|USh 0
|USh 0
|USh 0
|USh 0
|Average
|USh 0
|USh 0
|USh 0
|USh 0
|Volatility
|+7.10%
|+32.36%
|+40.87%
|+114.55%
|Change
|-5.16%
|+3.29%
|-3.98%
|-1.37%
OpenOcean Price Forecast in UGX for 2026 and 2030
OpenOcean’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential OOE to UGX forecasts for the coming years:
OOE Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, OpenOcean could reach approximately USh10.47 UGX, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
OOE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, OOE may rise to around USh12.72 UGX, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our OpenOcean Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
OOE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
OOE/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of OOE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where OpenOcean is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell OOE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore OOE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of OpenOcean futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy OpenOcean
Looking to add OpenOcean to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy OpenOcean › or Get started now ›
OOE and UGX in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
OpenOcean (OOE) vs USD: Market Comparison
OpenOcean Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.002792
- 7-Day Change: +3.25%
- 30-Day Trend: -4.03%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including OOE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to UGX, the USD price of OOE remains the primary market benchmark.
[OOE Price] [OOE to USD]
Ugandan Shilling (UGX) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (UGX/USD): 0.00028010110737967204
- 7-Day Change: +1.52%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.52%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger UGX means you will pay less to get the same amount of OOE.
- A weaker UGX means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy OOE securely with UGX on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the OOE to UGX Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between OpenOcean (OOE) and Ugandan Shilling (UGX) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in OOE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the OOE to UGX rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and UGX-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. UGX Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence UGX's strength. When UGX weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like OOE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like OpenOcean, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for OOE may rise, impacting its conversion to UGX.
Convert OOE to UGX Instantly
Use our real-time OOE to UGX converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert OOE to UGX?
Enter the Amount of OOE
Start by entering how much OOE you want to convert into UGX using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live OOE to UGX Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date OOE to UGX exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about OOE and UGX.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add OOE to your portfolio? Learn how to buy OOE with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the OOE to UGX exchange rate calculated?
The OOE to UGX exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of OOE (often in USD or USDT), converted to UGX using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the OOE to UGX rate change so frequently?
OOE to UGX rate changes so frequently because both OpenOcean and Ugandan Shilling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed OOE to UGX rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the OOE to UGX rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the OOE to UGX rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert OOE to UGX or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my OOE to UGX conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of OOE against UGX over time?
You can understand the OOE against UGX price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the OOE to UGX rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken UGX, impacting the conversion rate even if OOE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the OOE to UGX exchange rate?
OpenOcean halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the OOE to UGX rate.
Can I compare the OOE to UGX rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the OOE to UGX rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the OOE to UGX rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the OpenOcean price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the OOE to UGX conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but UGX markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target OOE to UGX price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences OpenOcean and the Ugandan Shilling?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both OpenOcean and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting OOE to UGX and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your UGX into OOE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is OOE to UGX a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor OOE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, OOE to UGX can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the OOE to UGX rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen UGX against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive OOE to UGX rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.