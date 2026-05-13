Training the world's Vision Language Model using your camera & GPU. Powered by MCP. Earn $VISION. Decentralized. Permissionless. Real-world AI.

OpenVision is a decentralized AI protocol advancing machine perception through real-world video and edge compute.

VisionDisTrO is powered by the Modular Compute Protocol (MCP), it coordinates training jobs across thousands of distributed cameras and GPUs, enabling the creation of powerful Vision Language Models (VLMs) like Vision3.

Built on Ethereum for speed and transparency, OpenVision turns homes, vehicles, and devices into intelligent data nodes — creating a censorship-resistant and globally scalable visual intelligence network.