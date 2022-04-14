Eden (EDEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Eden (EDEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Eden (EDEN) Information Eden is an optional, non-consensus breaking transaction ordering protocol for Ethereum blocks that allows network participants to guarantee placement and protection from arbitrary reordering. The system offers a transparent and fair set of rules to order transactions within each block. An accompanying token reward system realizes MEV profits to block producers to maximize network security. Official Website: https://www.edennetwork.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.edennetwork.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1559fa1b8f28238fd5d76d9f434ad86fd20d1559 Buy EDEN Now!

Eden (EDEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eden (EDEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 396.63K $ 396.63K $ 396.63K Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 13.23M $ 13.23M $ 13.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.49M $ 7.49M $ 7.49M All-Time High: $ 9.453 $ 9.453 $ 9.453 All-Time Low: $ 0.006910344546482079 $ 0.006910344546482079 $ 0.006910344546482079 Current Price: $ 0.029974 $ 0.029974 $ 0.029974 Learn more about Eden (EDEN) price

Eden (EDEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Eden (EDEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDEN's tokenomics, explore EDEN token's live price!

How to Buy EDEN Interested in adding Eden (EDEN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EDEN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy EDEN on MEXC now!

Eden (EDEN) Price History Analysing the price history of EDEN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore EDEN Price History now!

EDEN Price Prediction Want to know where EDEN might be heading? Our EDEN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EDEN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!