Pep Guardiola And The One Thing Manchester City Has Lost

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 25: Manchester City's Nathan Ake reacts after his shot is saved with Omar Marmoush Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis close by during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5 match between Manchester City and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at City of Manchester Stadium on November 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lee Parker – CameraSport via Getty Images) CameraSport via Getty Images Eyebrows were raised as soon as the team sheets landed for Manchester City's Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen. Given the intense schedule that lies ahead for Pep Guardiola's side, changes were expected. But the 10 alterations from the starting lineup against Newcastle United made the team unrecognisable. Even the goalkeeper was swapped, and for the majority of the game, it showed. Opportunities to capitalize on the German side's sloppy build-up were frequently passed up City got the ball in dangerous areas, but in the opening exchanges, never looked like scoring. As the game wore on, Guardiola called upon more and more starters to help make the breakthrough, and by the end of the game, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, and Rayan Cherki were all on the field. But a 0-2 deficit couldn't be overturned, thanks in no small part to an excellent performance by Leverkusen's goalkeeper Marc Flekken. In the postgame, Guardiola bore the brunt of the blame for the defeat. "I have to accept it," Guardiola told TNT Sport in response to criticisms about the number of changes. "If we win, it wouldn't be a problem, so I have to accept that maybe it's a lot." "I always had the belief of the long season and everyone had to be involved but maybe it was too much. They played not to make mistakes instead of doing what we had to…