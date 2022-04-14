Perry (PERRY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Perry (PERRY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Perry (PERRY) Information Binance's mascot might be CZ's dog Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x5043f271095350c5ac7db2384a0d9337e27c1055

Perry (PERRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Perry (PERRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.41M $ 1.41M $ 1.41M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0198 $ 0.0198 $ 0.0198 All-Time Low: $ 0.00007652237381165 $ 0.00007652237381165 $ 0.00007652237381165 Current Price: $ 0.0014087 $ 0.0014087 $ 0.0014087 Learn more about Perry (PERRY) price

Perry (PERRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Perry (PERRY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PERRY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PERRY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PERRY's tokenomics, explore PERRY token's live price!

