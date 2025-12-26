Phala to Angolan Kwanza Conversion Table
PHA to AOA Conversion Table
- 1 PHA31,99 AOA
- 2 PHA63,98 AOA
- 3 PHA95,96 AOA
- 4 PHA127,95 AOA
- 5 PHA159,94 AOA
- 6 PHA191,93 AOA
- 7 PHA223,92 AOA
- 8 PHA255,90 AOA
- 9 PHA287,89 AOA
- 10 PHA319,88 AOA
- 50 PHA1.599,40 AOA
- 100 PHA3.198,81 AOA
- 1.000 PHA31.988,06 AOA
- 5.000 PHA159.940,32 AOA
- 10.000 PHA319.880,63 AOA
The table above displays real-time Phala to Angolan Kwanza (PHA to AOA) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PHA to 10,000 PHA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PHA amounts using the latest AOA market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PHA to AOA amounts, please use the tool converter above.
AOA to PHA Conversion Table
- 1 AOA0,03126 PHA
- 2 AOA0,06252 PHA
- 3 AOA0,09378 PHA
- 4 AOA0,1250 PHA
- 5 AOA0,1563 PHA
- 6 AOA0,1875 PHA
- 7 AOA0,2188 PHA
- 8 AOA0,2500 PHA
- 9 AOA0,2813 PHA
- 10 AOA0,3126 PHA
- 50 AOA1,563 PHA
- 100 AOA3,126 PHA
- 1.000 AOA31,26 PHA
- 5.000 AOA156,3 PHA
- 10.000 AOA312,6 PHA
The table above shows real-time Angolan Kwanza to Phala (AOA to PHA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 AOA to 10,000 AOA. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Phala you can get at current rates based on commonly used AOA amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Phala (PHA) is currently trading at Kz 31,99 AOA , reflecting a -1,69% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Kz-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Kz-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Phala Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1,69%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The PHA to AOA trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Phala's fluctuations against AOA. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Phala price.
PHA to AOA Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PHA = 31,99 AOA | 1 AOA = 0,03126 PHA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PHA to AOA is 31,99 AOA.
Buying 5 PHA will cost 159,94 AOA and 10 PHA is valued at 319,88 AOA.
1 AOA can be traded for 0,03126 PHA.
50 AOA can be converted to 1,563 PHA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PHA to AOA has changed by 0,00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1,69%, reaching a high of -- AOA and a low of -- AOA.
One month ago, the value of 1 PHA was -- AOA, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PHA has changed by -- AOA, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Phala (PHA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Phala (PHA), you can learn more about Phala directly at MEXC. Learn about PHA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Phala, trading pairs, and more.
PHA to AOA Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Phala (PHA) has fluctuated between -- AOA and -- AOA, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 30,877748927081143 AOA to a high of 33,731531963135296 AOA. You can view detailed PHA to AOA price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Kz 27.52
|Kz 27.52
|Kz 45.88
|Kz 91.76
|Low
|Kz 27.52
|Kz 27.52
|Kz 27.52
|Kz 18.35
|Average
|Kz 27.52
|Kz 27.52
|Kz 36.7
|Kz 45.88
|Volatility
|+5,85%
|+9,14%
|+47,12%
|+89,14%
|Change
|-1,46%
|+2,47%
|-25,63%
|-62,94%
Phala Price Forecast in AOA for 2026 and 2030
Phala’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PHA to AOA forecasts for the coming years:
PHA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Phala could reach approximately Kz33,59 AOA, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PHA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PHA may rise to around Kz40,83 AOA, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Phala Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PHA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PHA/USDT
|Trade
PHA/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PHA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Phala is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PHA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
PHAUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore PHA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Phala futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Phala
Looking to add Phala to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Phala › or Get started now ›
PHA and AOA in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Phala (PHA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Phala Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.03486
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PHA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to AOA, the USD price of PHA remains the primary market benchmark.
[PHA Price] [PHA to USD]
Angolan Kwanza (AOA) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (AOA/USD): 0,0010905123541870888
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0,00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger AOA means you will pay less to get the same amount of PHA.
- A weaker AOA means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PHA securely with AOA on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PHA to AOA Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Phala (PHA) and Angolan Kwanza (AOA) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PHA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PHA to AOA rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and AOA-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. AOA Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence AOA's strength. When AOA weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PHA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Phala, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PHA may rise, impacting its conversion to AOA.
Convert PHA to AOA Instantly
Use our real-time PHA to AOA converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PHA to AOA?
Enter the Amount of PHA
Start by entering how much PHA you want to convert into AOA using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PHA to AOA Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PHA to AOA exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PHA and AOA.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PHA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PHA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PHA to AOA exchange rate calculated?
The PHA to AOA exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PHA (often in USD or USDT), converted to AOA using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PHA to AOA rate change so frequently?
PHA to AOA rate changes so frequently because both Phala and Angolan Kwanza are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PHA to AOA rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PHA to AOA rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PHA to AOA rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PHA to AOA or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PHA to AOA conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PHA against AOA over time?
You can understand the PHA against AOA price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PHA to AOA rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken AOA, impacting the conversion rate even if PHA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PHA to AOA exchange rate?
Phala halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PHA to AOA rate.
Can I compare the PHA to AOA rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PHA to AOA rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PHA to AOA rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Phala price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PHA to AOA conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but AOA markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PHA to AOA price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Phala and the Angolan Kwanza?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Phala and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PHA to AOA and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your AOA into PHA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PHA to AOA a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PHA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PHA to AOA can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PHA to AOA rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen AOA against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PHA to AOA rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Phala News and Market Updates
PA Daily | The Fear and Greed Index fell below 70 for the first time since October 24; Binance will launch PHA and DF perpetual contracts
Founder of ai16z: There is no need to imitate ai16z, innovative areas such as "making money while sleeping" are worth exploring; CEX spot trading volume broke the highest level since May 2021; Bitget has destroyed 800 million BGB through 5 addresses.2024/12/30
Japan Yen Faces Increased Risk as Inflation Pressures Continue to Rise
TLDR Japan’s inflation approaches 2%, driven by higher wages, increasing pressure on the yen and economy. The yen weakens to its lowest point against the U.S. dollar2025/12/26
Uniswap Governance Approves UNIfication Proposal with 100 Million Token Burn
TLDR Uniswap governance approves the UNIfication proposal, marking a shift in protocol economics. The proposal activates a protocol fee switch, which will burn2025/12/26
Explore More About Phala
Phala Price
Learn more about Phala (PHA) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Phala Price Prediction
Explore PHA forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Phala may be headed.
How to Buy Phala
Want to buy Phala? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
PHA/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade PHA/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Phala to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to AOA Conversions
Why Buy Phala with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Phala.
Join millions of users and buy Phala with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.