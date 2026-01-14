Phi to Paraguayan Guaraní Conversion Table
PHI to PYG Conversion Table
- 1 PHI26.04 PYG
- 2 PHI52.08 PYG
- 3 PHI78.12 PYG
- 4 PHI104.16 PYG
- 5 PHI130.20 PYG
- 6 PHI156.24 PYG
- 7 PHI182.28 PYG
- 8 PHI208.32 PYG
- 9 PHI234.36 PYG
- 10 PHI260.40 PYG
- 50 PHI1,301.99 PYG
- 100 PHI2,603.97 PYG
- 1,000 PHI26,039.75 PYG
- 5,000 PHI130,198.74 PYG
- 10,000 PHI260,397.48 PYG
The table above displays real-time Phi to Paraguayan Guaraní (PHI to PYG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PHI to 10,000 PHI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PHI amounts using the latest PYG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PHI to PYG amounts, please use the tool converter above.
PYG to PHI Conversion Table
- 1 PYG0.03840 PHI
- 2 PYG0.07680 PHI
- 3 PYG0.1152 PHI
- 4 PYG0.1536 PHI
- 5 PYG0.1920 PHI
- 6 PYG0.2304 PHI
- 7 PYG0.2688 PHI
- 8 PYG0.3072 PHI
- 9 PYG0.3456 PHI
- 10 PYG0.3840 PHI
- 50 PYG1.920 PHI
- 100 PYG3.840 PHI
- 1,000 PYG38.40 PHI
- 5,000 PYG192.01 PHI
- 10,000 PYG384.02 PHI
The table above shows real-time Paraguayan Guaraní to Phi (PYG to PHI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PYG to 10,000 PYG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Phi you can get at current rates based on commonly used PYG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Phi (PHI) is currently trading at ₲ 26.04 PYG , reflecting a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₲-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₲-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Phi Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.92%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The PHI to PYG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Phi's fluctuations against PYG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Phi price.
PHI to PYG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PHI = 26.04 PYG | 1 PYG = 0.03840 PHI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PHI to PYG is 26.04 PYG.
Buying 5 PHI will cost 130.20 PYG and 10 PHI is valued at 260.40 PYG.
1 PYG can be traded for 0.03840 PHI.
50 PYG can be converted to 1.920 PHI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PHI to PYG has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.92%, reaching a high of -- PYG and a low of -- PYG.
One month ago, the value of 1 PHI was -- PYG, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PHI has changed by -- PYG, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Phi (PHI)
Now that you have calculated the price of Phi (PHI), you can learn more about Phi directly at MEXC. Learn about PHI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Phi, trading pairs, and more.
PHI to PYG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Phi (PHI) has fluctuated between -- PYG and -- PYG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 25.510402502477778 PYG to a high of 26.4876565488616 PYG. You can view detailed PHI to PYG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₲ 0
|₲ 0
|₲ 0
|₲ 67.86
|Low
|₲ 0
|₲ 0
|₲ 0
|₲ 0
|Average
|₲ 0
|₲ 0
|₲ 0
|₲ 0
|Volatility
|+1.56%
|+3.70%
|+16.87%
|+80.59%
|Change
|-0.33%
|-1.67%
|-2.27%
|-66.61%
Phi Price Forecast in PYG for 2027 and 2030
Phi’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PHI to PYG forecasts for the coming years:
PHI Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Phi could reach approximately ₲27.34, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
PHI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PHI may rise to around ₲31.65 PYG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Phi Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
What is Paraguayan Guaraní
The Paraguayan Guaraní is the official currency of Paraguay, a landlocked country in South America. Named after the indigenous Guaraní people, this fiat currency plays a critical role in the country's economy and everyday transactions. It is the medium of exchange for goods and services in the country, and is used in all sectors including commerce, finance, and industry.
The Paraguayan Guaraní is issued by the Central Bank of Paraguay, the nation's monetary authority. The Central Bank is responsible for implementing monetary policy, controlling inflation, and ensuring the stability of the Paraguayan Guaraní. The currency is available in both coin and banknote form, with multiple denominations to facilitate various transaction sizes.
In the global financial market, the Paraguayan Guaraní is subjected to foreign exchange risks, like any other currency. The value of the Guaraní against other currencies is determined by the foreign exchange market. It's worth noting that the Paraguayan Guaraní is not a widely traded currency outside of Paraguay, which can lead to limited liquidity and higher transaction costs in foreign exchange transactions.
Despite its limited global reach, the Paraguayan Guaraní plays a significant role in Paraguay's economy. It is used for pricing goods and services, accounting for economic activities, and storing value. It is also the currency used by the government for its fiscal policies, including public spending and taxation.
In conclusion, the Paraguayan Guaraní is a vital component of Paraguay's economic infrastructure. As the national currency, it is deeply integrated into the daily lives of the Paraguayan people and the operations of businesses. Its value and stability are managed by the Central Bank of Paraguay, which seeks to maintain a steady and healthy economic environment for the country.
PHI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PHI/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PHI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Phi is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PHI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PHI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Phi futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Phi
Looking to add Phi to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Phi › or Get started now ›
PHI and PYG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Phi (PHI) vs USD: Market Comparison
Phi Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.003837
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PHI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to PYG, the USD price of PHI remains the primary market benchmark.
[PHI Price] [PHI to USD]
Paraguayan Guaraní (PYG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (PYG/USD): 0.00014733839342911538
- 7-Day Change: -1.11%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.11%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger PYG means you will pay less to get the same amount of PHI.
- A weaker PYG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PHI securely with PYG on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PHI to PYG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Phi (PHI) and Paraguayan Guaraní (PYG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PHI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PHI to PYG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PYG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. PYG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PYG's strength. When PYG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PHI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Phi, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PHI may rise, impacting its conversion to PYG.
Convert PHI to PYG Instantly
Use our real-time PHI to PYG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PHI to PYG?
Enter the Amount of PHI
Start by entering how much PHI you want to convert into PYG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PHI to PYG Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PHI to PYG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PHI and PYG.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PHI to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PHI with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PHI to PYG exchange rate calculated?
The PHI to PYG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PHI (often in USD or USDT), converted to PYG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PHI to PYG rate change so frequently?
PHI to PYG rate changes so frequently because both Phi and Paraguayan Guaraní are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PHI to PYG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PHI to PYG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PHI to PYG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PHI to PYG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PHI to PYG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PHI against PYG over time?
You can understand the PHI against PYG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PHI to PYG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PYG, impacting the conversion rate even if PHI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PHI to PYG exchange rate?
Phi halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PHI to PYG rate.
Can I compare the PHI to PYG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PHI to PYG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PHI to PYG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Phi price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PHI to PYG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PYG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PHI to PYG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Phi and the Paraguayan Guaraní?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Phi and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PHI to PYG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PYG into PHI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PHI to PYG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PHI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PHI to PYG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PHI to PYG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PYG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PHI to PYG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Phi News and Market Updates
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.