What is Phi (PHI)

Phi Protocol is an open credentialing protocol to help users form, visualize, showcase their onchain identity. It incentivizes individuals to index blockchain transaction data as onchain credential blocks, curate them, host the verification process, and mint onchain credential contents.

Phi Price Prediction (USD)

Phi (PHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Phi (PHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phi How much is Phi (PHI) worth today? The live PHI price in USD is 0.006132 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PHI to USD price? $ 0.006132 . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHI? PHI achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHI? PHI saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of PHI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHI is $ 55.47K USD .

Phi (PHI) Important Industry Updates

