Polker (PKR) Information Using the Multi Crypto Marketplace, PKR can deliver a secure environment for utility tokens to develop real-world use-cases in a stable environment, and in doing so increase the tokens value – something which is often extremely volatile in the early stages. The benefit to the general community and investors is that users of the platform provided by PKR are not required to invest directly in what may be considered high-risk proprietary tokens. Official Website: https://www.pkr.io Whitepaper: https://pkr.io/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x140a4e80dD8184536acc45F1C452D7540472e6E1 Buy PKR Now!

Polker (PKR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polker (PKR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 184.00K $ 184.00K $ 184.00K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 193.64M $ 193.64M $ 193.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 950.20K $ 950.20K $ 950.20K All-Time High: $ 0.2121 $ 0.2121 $ 0.2121 All-Time Low: $ 0.000130960361648144 $ 0.000130960361648144 $ 0.000130960361648144 Current Price: $ 0.0009502 $ 0.0009502 $ 0.0009502 Learn more about Polker (PKR) price

Polker (PKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polker (PKR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PKR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PKR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PKR's tokenomics, explore PKR token's live price!

