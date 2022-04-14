Polkastarter (POLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Polkastarter (POLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Polkastarter (POLS) Information POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. Official Website: https://www.polkastarter.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.polkastarter.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x83e6f1e41cdd28eaceb20cb649155049fac3d5aa

Polkastarter (POLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polkastarter (POLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.58M $ 18.58M $ 18.58M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 99.21M $ 99.21M $ 99.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 7.6884 $ 7.6884 $ 7.6884 All-Time Low: $ 0.00147639 $ 0.00147639 $ 0.00147639 Current Price: $ 0.18732 $ 0.18732 $ 0.18732 Learn more about Polkastarter (POLS) price

Polkastarter (POLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polkastarter (POLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POLS's tokenomics, explore POLS token's live price!

How to Buy POLS Interested in adding Polkastarter (POLS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy POLS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Polkastarter (POLS) Price History Analysing the price history of POLS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

POLS Price Prediction Want to know where POLS might be heading? Our POLS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

