RichQUACK (QUACK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RichQUACK (QUACK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RichQUACK (QUACK) Information QUACK is 100% community-driven, governance-based, and transparent. The first of its kind, Hyper-Deflationary Token with Real Utility. Make the most out of your crypto with QUACK: Invest. Build. Earn. Win. QUACK is building a community of people that are ready to work hard and contribute towards that goal is a priority. We aim to become the future of a safe and secure investing and fundraising platform, where you can also win a jackpot raffle for holding, and play lotto that pays out every hour, day, week and month. Official Website: https://www.richquack.com Whitepaper: https://www.richquack.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xD74b782E05AA25c50e7330Af541d46E18f36661C Buy QUACK Now!

RichQUACK (QUACK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RichQUACK (QUACK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.30M $ 13.30M $ 13.30M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 44,085.96T $ 44,085.96T $ 44,085.96T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.000000009 $ 0.000000009 $ 0.000000009 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0000000003016 $ 0.0000000003016 $ 0.0000000003016 Learn more about RichQUACK (QUACK) price

RichQUACK (QUACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RichQUACK (QUACK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QUACK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QUACK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QUACK's tokenomics, explore QUACK token's live price!

How to Buy QUACK Interested in adding RichQUACK (QUACK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy QUACK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy QUACK on MEXC now!

RichQUACK (QUACK) Price History Analysing the price history of QUACK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore QUACK Price History now!

QUACK Price Prediction Want to know where QUACK might be heading? Our QUACK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See QUACK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!