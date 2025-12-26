The post Redo Solana’s ICO? LivLive’s 300% Bonus Black Friday Presale Is the Top Crypto Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales LivLive ($LIVE) raises $2.18M in Stage 1 with a 300% Black Friday bonus. Early investors get Solana-style returns from the next top crypto presale. Regret missing Solana at a few cents? Few investors forget how Solana turned early believers into millionaires. From a sub-dollar token to triple-digit highs, SOL redefined early crypto conviction. Now, a new project, LivLive ($LIVE), is giving investors that rare moment as the top crypto presale now: an early-stage, high-utility presale with explosive upside, and a Black Friday 300% bonus that makes missing Solana’s ICO sting a little less. The top crypto presale, LivLive, has already raised over $2.18 million in Stage 1, proving the appetite for real-world utility is back. This isn’t another hype token — it’s an ecosystem where your real-life actions become crypto earnings, blending AR, blockchain, and gamified engagement. LivLive ($LIVE): Where Reality Turns into Crypto Rewards LivLive is already sprinting ahead in Stage 1, priced at just $0.020, with a launch price of $0.25, that’s over 12x potential before public trading even begins. The project has drawn in 340+ early participants, all capitalizing on the BLACK300 code that multiplies their token count by 300%. This limited-time Black Friday offer transforms the presale into a once-in-a-year entry point for those who act fast. Investors who get in early not only secure the lowest token price but triple their holdings instantly, effectively slashing their cost per token to fractions of a cent. Massive ROI Potential: From $3,500 to Over $43,000 Here’s where things get exciting. Suppose an investor purchases $3,500 worth of $LIVE at $0.020 using BLACK300, earning 300% extra tokens. That’s 525,000 tokens for the price of 131,250. When $LIVE hits just $0.20 by Stage 10, that investment turns into $105,000, a staggering 2,900% ROI. And if it reaches its…

The post Lululemon Developing New Materials And Products For Milan Olympics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lululemon’s Team Canada collection for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Lululemon Team Canada athletes will sport an alpaca wool sweater at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. They’ll also have proprietary new fabrics for waterproofing and wind proofing. Then there’s a fully weather-ready boot. Lululemon has gone technical as it outfits the Canadian contingent across the cityscape in Milan and the mountaintop experience in Cortina. “Most of our fabric will be brand new for this collection,” Catherine Lebrun, Lululemon’s design director on the collection, tells me. “What’s great about this one, is it is the first time we get to redo an [Olympics] season.” Lululemon first outfitted all of Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing before crafting a Summer Olympics collection for Paris in 2024. Now Lebrun says the Canadian brand will take learnings and create a fresh technical approach for the multi-city 2026 experience. The podium look for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics was the brightest red Lululemon could create on apparel. Lululemon To start, Lebrun says they tracked the weather from the six different locations holding events, splitting those cities into two groups: city (think: Milan) and top of mountain (think: Cortina). With the two different environments, Lululemon could start building layers for everything from the Opening Ceremony in Milan to podium stops and media appearances to the Closing Ceremony in Verona. MORE: Lululemon Reveals Its First Team Canada Summer Olympics Collection “There are a lot of layering systems,” Lebrun says. “We will start from the base and build up, based on thermoregulation.” Lululemon used the cold chamber at its Vancouver-area headquarters to test fabrics and insulations with athletes, working to build unique stacks of materials that could work in the expected temperatures and environments. Each “moment” comes with a different…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.