Resistance Dog Price(REDO)
The current price of Resistance Dog (REDO) today is 0.05437 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. REDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Resistance Dog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 65.18K USD
- Resistance Dog price change within the day is +1.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Resistance Dog for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0007083
|+1.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014
|+2.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0085
|+18.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02293
|-29.67%
Today, REDO recorded a change of $ +0.0007083 (+1.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.Resistance Dog 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0014 (+2.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.Resistance Dog 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, REDO saw a change of $ +0.0085 (+18.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Resistance Dog 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02293 (-29.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Resistance Dog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+1.32%
-0.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Resistance Dog is a meme coin on Ton chain
|1 REDO to VND
₫1,430.74655
|1 REDO to AUD
A$0.0842735
|1 REDO to GBP
￡0.0407775
|1 REDO to EUR
€0.0478456
|1 REDO to USD
$0.05437
|1 REDO to MYR
RM0.2321599
|1 REDO to TRY
₺2.0970509
|1 REDO to JPY
¥7.878213
|1 REDO to RUB
₽4.4985738
|1 REDO to INR
₹4.6013331
|1 REDO to IDR
Rp891.3113328
|1 REDO to KRW
₩76.1484472
|1 REDO to PHP
₱3.0262342
|1 REDO to EGP
￡E.2.7598212
|1 REDO to BRL
R$0.3071905
|1 REDO to CAD
C$0.0750306
|1 REDO to BDT
৳6.627703
|1 REDO to NGN
₦87.1311872
|1 REDO to UAH
₴2.261792
|1 REDO to VES
Bs4.67582
|1 REDO to PKR
Rs15.3279904
|1 REDO to KZT
₸27.9820642
|1 REDO to THB
฿1.799647
|1 REDO to TWD
NT$1.6697027
|1 REDO to AED
د.إ0.1995379
|1 REDO to CHF
Fr0.0445834
|1 REDO to HKD
HK$0.4213675
|1 REDO to MAD
.د.م0.5034662
|1 REDO to MXN
$1.0645646
For a more in-depth understanding of Resistance Dog, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
