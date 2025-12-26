Lululemon Developing New Materials And Products For Milan Olympics

The post Lululemon Developing New Materials And Products For Milan Olympics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lululemon’s Team Canada collection for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Lululemon Team Canada athletes will sport an alpaca wool sweater at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. They’ll also have proprietary new fabrics for waterproofing and wind proofing. Then there’s a fully weather-ready boot. Lululemon has gone technical as it outfits the Canadian contingent across the cityscape in Milan and the mountaintop experience in Cortina. “Most of our fabric will be brand new for this collection,” Catherine Lebrun, Lululemon’s design director on the collection, tells me. “What’s great about this one, is it is the first time we get to redo an [Olympics] season.” Lululemon first outfitted all of Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing before crafting a Summer Olympics collection for Paris in 2024. Now Lebrun says the Canadian brand will take learnings and create a fresh technical approach for the multi-city 2026 experience. The podium look for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics was the brightest red Lululemon could create on apparel. Lululemon To start, Lebrun says they tracked the weather from the six different locations holding events, splitting those cities into two groups: city (think: Milan) and top of mountain (think: Cortina). With the two different environments, Lululemon could start building layers for everything from the Opening Ceremony in Milan to podium stops and media appearances to the Closing Ceremony in Verona. MORE: Lululemon Reveals Its First Team Canada Summer Olympics Collection “There are a lot of layering systems,” Lebrun says. “We will start from the base and build up, based on thermoregulation.” Lululemon used the cold chamber at its Vancouver-area headquarters to test fabrics and insulations with athletes, working to build unique stacks of materials that could work in the expected temperatures and environments. Each “moment” comes with a different…