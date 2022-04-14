Rekt (REKTCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rekt (REKTCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rekt (REKTCOIN) Information The REKT project is a meme-based, community-driven ecosystem that integrates art, culture, and consumer products like Rekt Drinks, targeting digitally-savvy, culturally engaged crypto enthusiasts and collectors. Official Website: https://rektcoin.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/vQoYWru2pbUdcVkUrRH74ktQDJgVjRcDvsoDbUzM5n9 Buy REKTCOIN Now!

Rekt (REKTCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rekt (REKTCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 308.35M $ 308.35M $ 308.35M Total Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T Circulating Supply: $ 255.78T $ 255.78T $ 255.78T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 507.16M $ 507.16M $ 507.16M All-Time High: $ 0.00000139176 $ 0.00000139176 $ 0.00000139176 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000031094735438 $ 0.000000031094735438 $ 0.000000031094735438 Current Price: $ 0.00000120554 $ 0.00000120554 $ 0.00000120554 Learn more about Rekt (REKTCOIN) price

Rekt (REKTCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rekt (REKTCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REKTCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REKTCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REKTCOIN's tokenomics, explore REKTCOIN token's live price!

