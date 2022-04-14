Renq Finance (RENQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Renq Finance (RENQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Renq Finance (RENQ) Information Renq aims to connect all isolated blockchains and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network, providing all necessary underlying support for the DeFi ecosystem. Let every digital asset holder experience a truly safe, free and transparent DeFi service. Official Website: https://renq.io/ Whitepaper: https://renq.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xff8c479134a18918059493243943150776cf8cf2

Renq Finance (RENQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Renq Finance (RENQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.64M $ 1.64M $ 1.64M All-Time High: $ 0.03999 $ 0.03999 $ 0.03999 All-Time Low: $ 0.001070092935137964 $ 0.001070092935137964 $ 0.001070092935137964 Current Price: $ 0.001641 $ 0.001641 $ 0.001641 Learn more about Renq Finance (RENQ) price

Renq Finance (RENQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Renq Finance (RENQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RENQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RENQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RENQ's tokenomics, explore RENQ token's live price!

