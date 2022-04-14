PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Information Project Rescue combines decades of disaster response expertise with cutting-edge blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi) to introduce $RESCUE, a token that: Supports global rescue operations and disaster preparedness efforts. Empowers individuals to invest in impactful, real-world initiatives aimed at building safer, more resilient communities. Fosters a global community united by the vision of safety and resilience. Official Website: https://www.projectrescue.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zWg5OH7brPHixFsUn8HWs7SSNlMg-XUf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CbWvxSLu9PSQLjviwmoQiDyyRZdrVAhvQbu3seYpgRUj Buy RESCUE Now!

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.27M $ 23.27M $ 23.27M All-Time High: $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 All-Time Low: $ 0.009358123976666423 $ 0.009358123976666423 $ 0.009358123976666423 Current Price: $ 0.2327 $ 0.2327 $ 0.2327 Learn more about PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) price

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RESCUE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RESCUE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RESCUE's tokenomics, explore RESCUE token's live price!

How to Buy RESCUE Interested in adding PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy RESCUE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Price History Analysing the price history of RESCUE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

RESCUE Price Prediction Want to know where RESCUE might be heading? Our RESCUE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

