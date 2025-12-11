Chinese-linked hackers infiltrated F5’s systems in late 2023

Hackers linked to China's state-backed cyber units infiltrated F5's internal networks in late 2023 and stayed hidden until this August, according to Bloomberg. The Seattle-based cybersecurity company admitted in filings that its systems had been compromised for nearly two years, allowing attackers "long-term, persistent access" to its internal infrastructure. The breach reportedly exposed source code, sensitive configuration data, and information about undisclosed software vulnerabilities in its BIG-IP platform, a technology that powers the networks of 85% of Fortune 500 companies and many US federal agencies. The hackers broke in through F5's own software, which had been left exposed online after employees failed to follow internal security policies. The attackers exploited that weak point to enter and roam freely inside systems that should have been locked down. F5 company told customers that the oversight directly violated the same cyber guidelines the company teaches its clients to follow. When the news broke, F5's shares fell more than 10% on October 16, wiping out millions in market value. "Since that vulnerability information is out there, everyone using F5 should assume they're compromised," said Chris Woods, a former security executive with HP who is now founder of CyberQ Group Ltd., a cybersecurity services firm in the UK. Hackers used F5's own technology to maintain stealth and control F5 sent customers on Wednesday a threat hunting guide for a type of malware called Brickstorm used by Chinese state-backed hackers, according to Bloomberg. Mandiant, which was hired by F5, confirmed that Brickstorm allowed hackers to move quietly through VMware virtual machines and deeper infrastructure. After securing their foothold, the intruders stayed inactive for over a year, an old but effective tactic meant to outwait the company's security log retention period. Logs, which record every digital trace, are often deleted after 12 months to save costs. Once…