ROAM to DOP Conversion Table

  • 1 ROAM
    4,93 DOP
  • 2 ROAM
    9,87 DOP
  • 3 ROAM
    14,80 DOP
  • 4 ROAM
    19,74 DOP
  • 5 ROAM
    24,67 DOP
  • 6 ROAM
    29,61 DOP
  • 7 ROAM
    34,54 DOP
  • 8 ROAM
    39,48 DOP
  • 9 ROAM
    44,41 DOP
  • 10 ROAM
    49,34 DOP
  • 50 ROAM
    246,72 DOP
  • 100 ROAM
    493,44 DOP
  • 1 000 ROAM
    4 934,44 DOP
  • 5 000 ROAM
    24 672,20 DOP
  • 10 000 ROAM
    49 344,40 DOP

The table above displays real-time Roam to Dominican Peso (ROAM to DOP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ROAM to 10,000 ROAM. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ROAM amounts using the latest DOP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ROAM to DOP amounts, please use the tool converter above.

DOP to ROAM Conversion Table

  • 1 DOP
    0,2026 ROAM
  • 2 DOP
    0,4053 ROAM
  • 3 DOP
    0,6079 ROAM
  • 4 DOP
    0,8106 ROAM
  • 5 DOP
    1,0132 ROAM
  • 6 DOP
    1,215 ROAM
  • 7 DOP
    1,418 ROAM
  • 8 DOP
    1,621 ROAM
  • 9 DOP
    1,823 ROAM
  • 10 DOP
    2,0265 ROAM
  • 50 DOP
    10,13 ROAM
  • 100 DOP
    20,26 ROAM
  • 1 000 DOP
    202,6 ROAM
  • 5 000 DOP
    1 013 ROAM
  • 10 000 DOP
    2 026 ROAM

The table above shows real-time Dominican Peso to Roam (DOP to ROAM) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 DOP to 10,000 DOP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Roam you can get at current rates based on commonly used DOP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Roam Price and Market Statistics in Dominican Peso

Roam (ROAM) is currently trading at RD$ 4,93 DOP , reflecting a 0,61% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at RD$10,70M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of RD$1,63B DOP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Roam Price page.

21,10B DOP

Circulation Supply

10,70M

24-Hour Trading Volume

1,63B DOP

Market Cap

0,61%

Price Change (1D)

RD$ 0,07953

24H High

RD$ 0,07583

24H Low

The ROAM to DOP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Roam's fluctuations against DOP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Roam price.

ROAM to DOP Conversion Summary

As of | 1 ROAM = 4,93 DOP | 1 DOP = 0,2026 ROAM

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 ROAM to DOP is 4,93 DOP.

  • Buying 5 ROAM will cost 24,67 DOP and 10 ROAM is valued at 49,34 DOP.

  • 1 DOP can be traded for 0,2026 ROAM.

  • 50 DOP can be converted to 10,13 ROAM, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 ROAM to DOP has changed by +12,88% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,61%, reaching a high of 5,089961181714583 DOP and a low of 4,85315926580431 DOP.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 ROAM was 5,1776418911191975 DOP, which represents a -4,70% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, ROAM has changed by -2,464019935823104 DOP, resulting in a -33,31% change in its value.

All About Roam (ROAM)

Now that you have calculated the price of Roam (ROAM), you can learn more about Roam directly at MEXC. Learn about ROAM past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Roam, trading pairs, and more.

ROAM to DOP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Roam (ROAM) has fluctuated between 4,85315926580431 DOP and 5,089961181714583 DOP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 4,182433839117918 DOP to a high of 5,215402196629214 DOP. You can view detailed ROAM to DOP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighRD$ 4.48RD$ 5.12RD$ 5.12RD$ 7.68
LowRD$ 4.48RD$ 3.84RD$ 3.84RD$ 1.28
AverageRD$ 4.48RD$ 4.48RD$ 4.48RD$ 5.12
Volatility+4,81%+23,63%+23,42%+87,55%
Change+0,26%+12,88%-4,69%-31,64%

Roam Price Forecast in DOP for 2026 and 2030

Roam’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ROAM to DOP forecasts for the coming years:

ROAM Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Roam could reach approximately RD$5,18 DOP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

ROAM Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, ROAM may rise to around RD$6,30 DOP, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Roam Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

ROAM Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
ROAM/USDT
ROAM/USDT
Trade

The table above shows a list of ROAM Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Roam is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ROAM at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
ROAMUSDT
ROAMUSDTPerpetual
Trade

Explore ROAM Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Roam futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Roam

Looking to add Roam to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Roam › or Get started now ›

ROAM and DOP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Roam (ROAM) vs USD: Market Comparison

Roam Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.0771
  • 7-Day Change: +12,88%
  • 30-Day Trend: -4,70%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from ROAM, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including ROAM, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to DOP, the USD price of ROAM remains the primary market benchmark.
[ROAM Price] [ROAM to USD]

Dominican Peso (DOP) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (DOP/USD): 0,015619250651455517
  • 7-Day Change: +0,51%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0,51%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since ROAM is typically valued in USD, shifts in DOP vs USD affect the ROAM to DOP rate.
  • A stronger DOP means you will pay less to get the same amount of ROAM.
  • A weaker DOP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy ROAM securely with DOP on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy ROAM Instantly Now]

What Influences the ROAM to DOP Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Roam (ROAM) and Dominican Peso (DOP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ROAM, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ROAM to DOP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and DOP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. DOP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence DOP's strength. When DOP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ROAM, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Roam, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ROAM may rise, impacting its conversion to DOP.

Convert ROAM to DOP Instantly

Use our real-time ROAM to DOP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert ROAM to DOP?

  1. Enter the Amount of ROAM

    Start by entering how much ROAM you want to convert into DOP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live ROAM to DOP Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date ROAM to DOP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ROAM and DOP.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add ROAM to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ROAM with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the ROAM to DOP exchange rate calculated?

    The ROAM to DOP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ROAM (often in USD or USDT), converted to DOP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the ROAM to DOP rate change so frequently?

    ROAM to DOP rate changes so frequently because both Roam and Dominican Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed ROAM to DOP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the ROAM to DOP rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the ROAM to DOP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert ROAM to DOP or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my ROAM to DOP conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of ROAM against DOP over time?

    You can understand the ROAM against DOP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the ROAM to DOP rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken DOP, impacting the conversion rate even if ROAM stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the ROAM to DOP exchange rate?

    Roam halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ROAM to DOP rate.

  11. Can I compare the ROAM to DOP rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the ROAM to DOP rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the ROAM to DOP rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Roam price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the ROAM to DOP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but DOP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target ROAM to DOP price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Roam and the Dominican Peso?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Roam and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting ROAM to DOP and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your DOP into ROAM of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is ROAM to DOP a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor ROAM prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ROAM to DOP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the ROAM to DOP rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen DOP against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ROAM to DOP rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Roam News and Market Updates

Explore More About Roam

Why Buy Roam with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Roam.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Join millions of users and buy Roam with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

