The post Chinese-linked hackers infiltrated F5’s systems in late 2023 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hackers linked to China’s state-backed cyber units infiltrated F5’s internal networks in late 2023 and stayed hidden until this August, according to Bloomberg. The Seattle-based cybersecurity company admitted in filings that its systems had been compromised for nearly two years, allowing attackers “long-term, persistent access” to its internal infrastructure. The breach reportedly exposed source code, sensitive configuration data, and information about undisclosed software vulnerabilities in its BIG-IP platform, a technology that powers the networks of 85% of Fortune 500 companies and many US federal agencies. The hackers broke in through F5’s own software, which had been left exposed online after employees failed to follow internal security policies. The attackers exploited that weak point to enter and roam freely inside systems that should have been locked down. F5 company told customers that the oversight directly violated the same cyber guidelines the company teaches its clients to follow. When the news broke, F5’s shares fell more than 10% on October 16, wiping out millions in market value. “Since that vulnerability information is out there, everyone using F5 should assume they’re compromised,” said Chris Woods, a former security executive with HP who is now founder of CyberQ Group Ltd., a cybersecurity services firm in the UK. Hackers used F5’s own technology to maintain stealth and control F5 sent customers on Wednesday a threat hunting guide for a type of malware called Brickstorm used by Chinese state-backed hackers, according to Bloomberg. Mandiant, which was hired by F5, confirmed that Brickstorm allowed hackers to move quietly through VMware virtual machines and deeper infrastructure. After securing their foothold, the intruders stayed inactive for over a year, an old but effective tactic meant to outwait the company’s security log retention period. Logs, which record every digital trace, are often deleted after 12 months to save costs. Once…

The post Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Roam, the global open wireless network, is taking centre stage at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025). As a silver sponsor of the main conference, IMPACT, Roam is showcasing how it connects OpenRoaming WiFi, smart global eSIM, and blockchain-based IDs to deliver seamless, secure, and community-driven internet access. From the very beginning, Roam’s ultimate goal has been to make WiFi access as seamless as possible through decentralized solutions that empower individuals. Its success lies in delivering real-world services that anyone can use—welcomed not only by crypto enthusiasts but also by everyday users who simply want simpler, cheaper connectivity. Why This Message Connects in Korea Korea already leads in telecom metrics—fast broadband, widespread mobile access, and one of the highest rates of international travel per person. According to Roam Explorer data, the country also ranks among the world’s leaders in Roam WiFi hotspot density, and Korean users form one of Roam’s most active communities. According to Roam Explorer, Korea ranks among the top regions for Roam WiFi hotspot density, with brighter map colors showing stronger coverage. (source: Roam Explorer) Roam’s eSIM lineup—Global, Premium, Enterprise, and Partner eSIM—fits naturally with these habits. All plans feature zero roaming fees, instant activation, and data that never expires. A standout advantage is that Roam eSIM charges at local rates across 160+ countries, helping travellers cut monthly communication costs by up to 80 %. Flexible payment options—from credit and debit cards to stablecoins and the $ROAM token—make staying connected simple for both Web2 and Web3 users. Roam also provides two WiFi 6 routers—the Rainier MAX60 and Baker MAX30—for people who want to help build the network itself. These routers strengthen local OpenRoaming coverage, support more devices at higher speeds, and connect directly to the Roam ecosystem. By hosting a router,…

