The first week of the last month of 2025, as well as Q4, is likely to note considerable volatility as the crypto market attempts to find its footing. This will benefit the tokens that are already looking at network developments and could capitalize on the same. BeInCrypto has analysed three such altcoins that the investors should keep an eye on this weekend. Sponsored Sponsored THORChain (RUNE) RUNE price could see a weekend jump as THORChain prepares for its V3.14.0 release. The update includes several fixes and performance improvements that may boost investor confidence. Such upgrades often support short-term rallies by reinforcing network stability and enhancing user experience. If momentum builds, RUNE could break above the $0.687 barrier. The Parabolic SAR currently sits below the candlesticks, signaling an active uptrend that may push the price toward $0.717 or even $0.765. Sustained bullish sentiment will be essential for extending this move. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya's Daily Crypto Newsletter here. RUNE Price Analysis. Source: TradingView If bullish momentum fades, RUNE may drop toward the $0.644 support level. A breakdown below this zone would weaken market confidence and invalidate the current bullish outlook. This would open the door for a deeper pullback toward $0.607. Sponsored Sponsored Aerodrome Finance (AERO) AERO is trading at $0.683, holding below the $0.718 resistance after rebounding from the $0.596 support. The altcoin briefly lost the $0.655 floor but managed a quick recovery, signaling improving sentiment as traders watch for clearer bullish confirmation. Aerodrome Finance's announcement that its primary domain will be restored this week could lift confidence. The platform's centralized domains were hijacked on November 21 and redirected to malicious content. However, the relaunch on new infrastructure may strengthen trust and push AERO above $0.718 toward $0.814. AERO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView If…

Key Points: Aave community votes to remove USDS as collateral, citing risk concerns. Proposal could reduce risk while impacting revenue streams. MakerDAO's Rune Christensen sees potential for future reintegration. The Aave community has approved a proposal to remove USDS as eligible collateral and alter financial parameters, with over 99% voting support, pending execution. This decision addresses revenue decline and risk associated with USDS while stirring debate on stablecoin utility and potential reintegration with improved transparency. Aave's Risk Management and USDS's Market Impact The Aave Chan Initiative, an internal committee, proposed to halt USDS's collateral eligibility, citing declining yield contributions and increased risk exposure. Passed with nearly unanimous support, the proposal also adjusts USDS's loan-to-value ratio to 0%. This decision is expected to minimize risk exposure for Aave's protocol. The removal of USDS from collateral eligibility and exclusion from e-Mode is expected to reshape its risk profile, although it could impact Aave's revenue. Increasing reserves from 10% to 25% might help counterbalance revenue loss from reduced collateral. Rune Christensen, MakerDAO's founder, stated that this move "misinterprets how USDS operates within the Sky ecosystem." Despite his criticism, he sees the potential for future reinstatement of USDS if transparency and scalability improve. "If Sky significantly improves transparency and scalability through Data Hub, Grove, and Sentinel Network, USDS still has a chance to return to the Aave collateral asset list." — Rune Christensen, Founder, MakerDAO USDS Trading Figures and Aave's Strategic Outlook Did you know? The Aave community previously made similar adjustments, like reducing DAI's LTV amid broader risk reassessments, showcasing their proactive risk management strategies. According to CoinMarketCap, Sperax USD (USDs) trades at $1.00, with a market cap of $872,426. Over the past 24 hours, its volume was $93,893, declining by 2.83%. USDs is experiencing gradual price changes, consistent across recent months, depicting…

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.