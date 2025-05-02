THORChain Logo

THORChain Price(RUNE)

USD

THORChain (RUNE) Live Price Chart

$1.329
$1.329$1.329
-5.94%(1D)

RUNE Live Price Data & Information

The current price of THORChain (RUNE) today is 1.33 USD with a current market cap of $ 467.66M USD. RUNE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key THORChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.23M USD
- THORChain price change within the day is -5.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 351.62M USD

Get real-time price updates of the RUNE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RUNE price information.

RUNE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of THORChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.08393-5.94%
30 Days$ +0.132+11.01%
60 Days$ -0.032-2.35%
90 Days$ -0.137-9.34%
THORChain Price Change Today

Today, RUNE recorded a change of $ -0.08393 (-5.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

THORChain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.132 (+11.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

THORChain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RUNE saw a change of $ -0.032 (-2.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

THORChain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.137 (-9.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RUNE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of THORChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.297
$ 1.297$ 1.297

$ 1.482
$ 1.482$ 1.482

$ 11.482
$ 11.482$ 11.482

-0.30%

-5.94%

-3.35%

RUNE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 467.66M
$ 467.66M$ 467.66M

$ 8.23M
$ 8.23M$ 8.23M

351.62M
351.62M 351.62M

What is THORChain (RUNE)

THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.

THORChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your THORChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RUNE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about THORChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your THORChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

THORChain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as THORChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RUNE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our THORChain price prediction page.

THORChain Price History

Tracing RUNE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RUNE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our THORChain price history page.

How to buy THORChain (RUNE)

Looking for how to buy THORChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase THORChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RUNE to Local Currencies

1 RUNE to VND
34,998.95
1 RUNE to AUD
A$2.0615
1 RUNE to GBP
0.9975
1 RUNE to EUR
1.1704
1 RUNE to USD
$1.33
1 RUNE to MYR
RM5.6791
1 RUNE to TRY
51.2848
1 RUNE to JPY
¥192.0254
1 RUNE to RUB
110.0708
1 RUNE to INR
112.4515
1 RUNE to IDR
Rp21,803.2752
1 RUNE to KRW
1,860.138
1 RUNE to PHP
74.0012
1 RUNE to EGP
￡E.67.5108
1 RUNE to BRL
R$7.5012
1 RUNE to CAD
C$1.8221
1 RUNE to BDT
162.127
1 RUNE to NGN
2,131.4048
1 RUNE to UAH
55.328
1 RUNE to VES
Bs114.38
1 RUNE to PKR
Rs374.9536
1 RUNE to KZT
684.4978
1 RUNE to THB
฿43.9964
1 RUNE to TWD
NT$40.9773
1 RUNE to AED
د.إ4.8811
1 RUNE to CHF
Fr1.0906
1 RUNE to HKD
HK$10.3075
1 RUNE to MAD
.د.م12.3158
1 RUNE to MXN
$26.1478

THORChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of THORChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official THORChain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About THORChain

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025

What is Pumpfun (PUMP) – Viral Solana Memecoin Generator

Discover what Pumpfun is, how it works, and why it’s going viral in the Solana ecosystem. Learn how to create tokens, the risks involved, and whether it’s worth the hype.

May 2, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

RUNE
USD

1 RUNE = 1.33 USD

Trade

RUNEUSDT
$1.33
$1.33$1.33
-6.54%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee