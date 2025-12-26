3 Altcoins To Watch This Weekend | December 5

The first week of the last month of 2025, as well as Q4, is likely to note considerable volatility as the crypto market attempts to find its footing. This will benefit the tokens that are already looking at network developments and could capitalize on the same. BeInCrypto has analysed three such altcoins that the investors should keep an eye on this weekend. THORChain (RUNE) RUNE price could see a weekend jump as THORChain prepares for its V3.14.0 release. The update includes several fixes and performance improvements that may boost investor confidence. Such upgrades often support short-term rallies by reinforcing network stability and enhancing user experience. If momentum builds, RUNE could break above the $0.687 barrier. The Parabolic SAR currently sits below the candlesticks, signaling an active uptrend that may push the price toward $0.717 or even $0.765. Sustained bullish sentiment will be essential for extending this move. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya's Daily Crypto Newsletter here. RUNE Price Analysis. Source: TradingView If bullish momentum fades, RUNE may drop toward the $0.644 support level. A breakdown below this zone would weaken market confidence and invalidate the current bullish outlook. This would open the door for a deeper pullback toward $0.607. Aerodrome Finance (AERO) AERO is trading at $0.683, holding below the $0.718 resistance after rebounding from the $0.596 support. The altcoin briefly lost the $0.655 floor but managed a quick recovery, signaling improving sentiment as traders watch for clearer bullish confirmation. Aerodrome Finance's announcement that its primary domain will be restored this week could lift confidence. The platform's centralized domains were hijacked on November 21 and redirected to malicious content. However, the relaunch on new infrastructure may strengthen trust and push AERO above $0.718 toward $0.814. AERO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView If…