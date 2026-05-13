$SANTA is the ultimate Christmas-themed token on the Solana network, built for community and long-term engagement. With a total supply of 173 million tokens and 90% held by the community, $SANTA creates scarcity and value potential for holders. Top holders receive special rewards, such as the Santa Gift program, incentivizing loyalty and participation. Beyond festive fun, $SANTA is tradeable on DEXs, planned for CEX listings, and positioned for ecosystem growth, making it a unique combination of seasonal branding, real crypto utility, and community-driven rewards.