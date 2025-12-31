SANTA by Virtuals Price Today

The live SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) price today is $ 0.002272, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002272 per SANTA.

SANTA by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SANTA. During the last 24 hours, SANTA traded between $ 0.001636 (low) and $ 0.002334 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SANTA moved +0.93% in the last hour and -27.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.37K.

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 53.37K$ 53.37K $ 53.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BASE

