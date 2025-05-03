What is Test (TST)

The test meme coin posted by CZ on the Binance Chain.

Test is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Test investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check TST staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Test on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Test buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Test Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Test, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TST? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Test price prediction page.

Test Price History

Tracing TST's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TST's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Test price history page.

How to buy Test (TST)

Looking for how to buy Test? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Test on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 TST to VND ₫ 1,680.73905 1 TST to AUD A$ 0.0989985 1 TST to GBP ￡ 0.0479025 1 TST to EUR € 0.0562056 1 TST to USD $ 0.06387 1 TST to MYR RM 0.2727249 1 TST to TRY ₺ 2.4634659 1 TST to JPY ¥ 9.254763 1 TST to RUB ₽ 5.2814103 1 TST to INR ₹ 5.4053181 1 TST to IDR Rp 1,047.0490128 1 TST to KRW ₩ 89.4537672 1 TST to PHP ₱ 3.5550042 1 TST to EGP ￡E. 3.2420412 1 TST to BRL R$ 0.3608655 1 TST to CAD C$ 0.0881406 1 TST to BDT ৳ 7.785753 1 TST to NGN ₦ 102.3555072 1 TST to UAH ₴ 2.656992 1 TST to VES Bs 5.49282 1 TST to PKR Rs 18.0062304 1 TST to KZT ₸ 32.8713342 1 TST to THB ฿ 2.114097 1 TST to TWD NT$ 1.9614477 1 TST to AED د.إ 0.2344029 1 TST to CHF Fr 0.0523734 1 TST to HKD HK$ 0.4949925 1 TST to MAD .د.م 0.5914362 1 TST to MXN $ 1.2505746

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Test What is the price of Test (TST) today? The live price of Test (TST) is 0.06387 USD . What is the market cap of Test (TST)? The current market cap of Test is $ 60.51M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TST by its real-time market price of 0.06387 USD . What is the circulating supply of Test (TST)? The current circulating supply of Test (TST) is 947.42M USD . What was the highest price of Test (TST)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Test (TST) is 0.5278 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Test (TST)? The 24-hour trading volume of Test (TST) is $ 135.52K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

