SatoshiVM (SAVM) Information SatoshiVM is a decentralized Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer 2 solution compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem, using native BTC as gas. SatoshiVM bridges the EVM ecosystem with Bitcoin, enabling the Bitcoin ecosystem to issue assets and develop applications. Official Website: https://www.satoshivm.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/SatoshiVM/yellowpaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x15e6E0D4ebeAC120F9a97e71FaA6a0235b85ED12 Buy SAVM Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 21.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.42M
All-Time High: $ 27.9
All-Time Low: $ 0.11278385710414529
Current Price: $ 0.1628

SatoshiVM (SAVM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SatoshiVM (SAVM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAVM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAVM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAVM's tokenomics, explore SAVM token's live price!

