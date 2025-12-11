WorldShards to United States Dollar Conversion Table
SHARDS to USD Conversion Table
- 1 SHARDS0.00 USD
- 2 SHARDS0.00 USD
- 3 SHARDS0.00 USD
- 4 SHARDS0.00 USD
- 5 SHARDS0.01 USD
- 6 SHARDS0.01 USD
- 7 SHARDS0.01 USD
- 8 SHARDS0.01 USD
- 9 SHARDS0.01 USD
- 10 SHARDS0.01 USD
- 50 SHARDS0.05 USD
- 100 SHARDS0.11 USD
- 1,000 SHARDS1.09 USD
- 5,000 SHARDS5.47 USD
- 10,000 SHARDS10.94 USD
The table above displays real-time WorldShards to United States Dollar (SHARDS to USD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SHARDS to 10,000 SHARDS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SHARDS amounts using the latest USD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SHARDS to USD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
USD to SHARDS Conversion Table
- 1 USD914.2 SHARDS
- 2 USD1,828 SHARDS
- 3 USD2,742 SHARDS
- 4 USD3,657 SHARDS
- 5 USD4,571 SHARDS
- 6 USD5,485 SHARDS
- 7 USD6,399 SHARDS
- 8 USD7,314 SHARDS
- 9 USD8,228 SHARDS
- 10 USD9,142 SHARDS
- 50 USD45,712 SHARDS
- 100 USD91,425 SHARDS
- 1,000 USD914,259 SHARDS
- 5,000 USD4,571,297 SHARDS
- 10,000 USD9,142,595 SHARDS
The table above shows real-time United States Dollar to WorldShards (USD to SHARDS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 USD to 10,000 USD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much WorldShards you can get at current rates based on commonly used USD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
WorldShards (SHARDS) is currently trading at $ 0.00 USD , reflecting a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $56.89K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated WorldShards Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
56.89K
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
1.20%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.001227
24H High
$ 0.001044
24H Low
The SHARDS to USD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track WorldShards's fluctuations against USD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current WorldShards price.
SHARDS to USD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SHARDS = 0.00 USD | 1 USD = 914.2 SHARDS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SHARDS to USD is 0.00 USD.
Buying 5 SHARDS will cost 0.01 USD and 10 SHARDS is valued at 0.01 USD.
1 USD can be traded for 914.2 SHARDS.
50 USD can be converted to 45,712 SHARDS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SHARDS to USD has changed by -54.98% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.20%, reaching a high of 0.001226754649070186 USD and a low of 0.0010437912417516496 USD.
One month ago, the value of 1 SHARDS was 0.0052729454109178165 USD, which represents a -79.26% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SHARDS has changed by -0.010723855228954209 USD, resulting in a -90.75% change in its value.
All About WorldShards (SHARDS)
Now that you have calculated the price of WorldShards (SHARDS), you can learn more about WorldShards directly at MEXC. Learn about SHARDS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy WorldShards, trading pairs, and more.
SHARDS to USD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, WorldShards (SHARDS) has fluctuated between 0.0010437912417516496 USD and 0.001226754649070186 USD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0010437912417516496 USD to a high of 0.0025944811037792444 USD. You can view detailed SHARDS to USD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Low
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Average
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Volatility
|+15.25%
|+63.88%
|+126.34%
|+107.18%
|Change
|-8.83%
|-54.94%
|-79.25%
|-90.71%
WorldShards Price Forecast in USD for 2026 and 2030
WorldShards’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SHARDS to USD forecasts for the coming years:
SHARDS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, WorldShards could reach approximately $0.00 USD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SHARDS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SHARDS may rise to around $0.00 USD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our WorldShards Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SHARDS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SHARDS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SHARDS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where WorldShards is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SHARDS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore SHARDS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of WorldShards futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy WorldShards
Looking to add WorldShards to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy WorldShards › or Get started now ›
SHARDS and USD Market Relevance: Overview and Insights
US Dollar (USD) vs Other Fiat: Market Snapshot
Top 3 USD pair Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (USD/GBP): 0.746575
- 7-Day Change: +1.47%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.47%
- Current Rate (USD/EUR): 0.851625
- 7-Day Change: +0.87%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.87%
- Current Rate (USD/RUB): 80.252077
- 7-Day Change: +0.55%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.55%
What You Should Know About USD
- USD is the most dominant fiat for crypto related purchases and payments.
- USD remains the global benchmark currency.
- Market movements in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, RUB/USD, and others directly reflect USD’s strength.
Why Do USD Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Federal Reserve Policy: Interest rate changes in the U.S. strongly influence global capital flows.
- Inflation Data: Lower U.S. inflation boosts USD’s purchasing power worldwide.
- Economic Indicators: U.S. GDP, unemployment figures, and trade balances shape global investor confidence.
- Global Sentiment: Events like geopolitical tensions, commodity price swings, or policy announcements can strengthen or weaken the USD against other fiats.
Why This Matters for Crypto
Since most cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, are priced in USD, shifts in USD vs other fiats directly impact conversion rates for international traders.
- A stronger USD means foreign buyers need to spend more of their local currency to purchase SHARDS.
- A weaker USD makes SHARDS relatively cheaper for non-U.S. investors, even if its USD price remains unchanged.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SHARDS securely with USD via our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SHARDS to USD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between WorldShards (SHARDS) and United States Dollar (USD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SHARDS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SHARDS to USD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and USD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. USD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence USD's strength. When USD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SHARDS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like WorldShards, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SHARDS may rise, impacting its conversion to USD.
Convert SHARDS to USD Instantly
Use our real-time SHARDS to USD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SHARDS to USD?
Enter the Amount of SHARDS
Start by entering how much SHARDS you want to convert into USD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SHARDS to USD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SHARDS to USD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SHARDS and USD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SHARDS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SHARDS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SHARDS to USD exchange rate calculated?
The SHARDS to USD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SHARDS (often in USD or USDT), converted to USD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SHARDS to USD rate change so frequently?
SHARDS to USD rate changes so frequently because both WorldShards and United States Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SHARDS to USD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SHARDS to USD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SHARDS to USD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SHARDS to USD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SHARDS to USD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SHARDS against USD over time?
You can understand the SHARDS against USD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SHARDS to USD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken USD, impacting the conversion rate even if SHARDS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SHARDS to USD exchange rate?
WorldShards halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SHARDS to USD rate.
Can I compare the SHARDS to USD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SHARDS to USD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SHARDS to USD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the WorldShards price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SHARDS to USD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but USD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SHARDS to USD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences WorldShards and the United States Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both WorldShards and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SHARDS to USD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your USD into SHARDS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SHARDS to USD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SHARDS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SHARDS to USD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SHARDS to USD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen USD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SHARDS to USD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
WorldShards News and Market Updates
A Scalable And Developer-Friendly Environment
The post A Scalable And Developer-Friendly Environment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEAR Protocol focuses on enhancing usability, scalability, and accessibility to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. A closer look on NEAR token by Coinidol.com. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a blockchain platform that aims to provide a scalable and developer-friendly environment for building decentralized applications (DApps) and services. It uses a sharding mechanism called “Nightshade” to improve scalability. Sharding divides the network into smaller shards, each capable of processing transactions and smart contracts independently, increasing the overall network capacity. It helps to to provide a user-friendly experience for developers and users alike, with a focus on reducing friction and complexity when interacting with blockchain applications. Moreover, NEAR has introduced a bridge called Rainbow Bridge that enables the movement of assets and tokens between the NEAR and Ethereum blockchains. NEAR (NEAR) token NEAR is the native utility token of the NEAR Protocol. It’s used for various purposes within the ecosystem, such as staking, participating in governance decisions, paying transaction fees, and accessing services. An official wallet that allows users to securely manage their NEAR tokens, interact with DApps, and participate in staking. NEAR Protocol uses a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism to secure the network. Validators are chosen to create and validate blocks based on the amount of NEAR tokens they stake as collateral. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/near-protocol-near-token/2025/09/21
A Scalable And Efficient Blockchain Network And EGLD token
The post A Scalable And Efficient Blockchain Network And EGLD token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MultiversX, originally – Elrond network, is a blockchain platform designed to provide high throughput, scalability, and fast transaction speeds while maintaining a high level of security. It aims to enable efficient decentralized applications (DApps) and provide a user-friendly experience for both developers and users. A sharding architecture MultiversX employs a sharding architecture called Adaptive State Sharding, which divides the network into smaller shards, each capable of processing transactions and smart contracts independently. This design aims to significantly increase the network’s throughput and scalability. It uses a secure Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which combines the benefits of PoS with added security measures. Validators are randomly selected to propose and validate blocks, and they are held accountable through a mechanism called “Stake and Rating.” Elrond Virtual Machine (EVM) Elrond has its own virtual machine called the Elrond Virtual Machine (EVM), which is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This allows developers to port over existing Ethereum smart contracts to the Elrond platform. EGLD token EGLD is the native utility token of the MultiversX network. It is used for staking, paying transaction fees, participating in governance decisions, and participating in the network’s economic activities. Participants in the Elrond network can stake EGLD tokens to secure the network and earn rewards in the form of additional EGLD tokens. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/multiversx-egld-token/2025/09/25
Near Protocol Neighbors XRP Tundra’s Cross-Chain Arctic Ecosystem
Near Protocol has spent the past year expanding its sharding network, turning performance into its main calling card. Developer milestones released through 2025 show activity rising across Nightshade shards as new tools bring external assets into the Near environment. Cross-chain integration has become the sector’s defining race, and every major project is now looking for […]2025/10/15
NEAR Achieves 1M Transactions Per Second in Sharded, Test Environment
NEAR Protocol reached 1 million transactions per second in benchmark tests using 70 shards, demonstrating sharding's scalability potential far beyond Visa's peak capacity. The post NEAR Achieves 1M Transactions Per Second in Sharded, Test Environment appeared first on Coinspeaker.2025/12/09
