StatusNetwork to Thai Baht Conversion Table
SNT to THB Conversion Table
- 1 SNT0.48 THB
- 2 SNT0.96 THB
- 3 SNT1.44 THB
- 4 SNT1.91 THB
- 5 SNT2.39 THB
- 6 SNT2.87 THB
- 7 SNT3.35 THB
- 8 SNT3.83 THB
- 9 SNT4.31 THB
- 10 SNT4.79 THB
- 50 SNT23.93 THB
- 100 SNT47.86 THB
- 1,000 SNT478.62 THB
- 5,000 SNT2,393.08 THB
- 10,000 SNT4,786.16 THB
The table above displays real-time StatusNetwork to Thai Baht (SNT to THB) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SNT to 10,000 SNT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SNT amounts using the latest THB market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SNT to THB amounts, please use the tool converter above.
THB to SNT Conversion Table
- 1 THB2.0893 SNT
- 2 THB4.178 SNT
- 3 THB6.268 SNT
- 4 THB8.357 SNT
- 5 THB10.44 SNT
- 6 THB12.53 SNT
- 7 THB14.62 SNT
- 8 THB16.71 SNT
- 9 THB18.80 SNT
- 10 THB20.89 SNT
- 50 THB104.4 SNT
- 100 THB208.9 SNT
- 1,000 THB2,089 SNT
- 5,000 THB10,446 SNT
- 10,000 THB20,893 SNT
The table above shows real-time Thai Baht to StatusNetwork (THB to SNT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 THB to 10,000 THB. It serves as a quick reference to see how much StatusNetwork you can get at current rates based on commonly used THB amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
StatusNetwork (SNT) is currently trading at ฿ 0.48 THB , reflecting a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ฿1.73M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ฿2.29B THB. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated StatusNetwork Price page.
151.76B THB
Circulation Supply
1.73M
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.29B THB
Market Cap
1.40%
Price Change (1D)
฿ 0.01546
24H High
฿ 0.01478
24H Low
The SNT to THB trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track StatusNetwork's fluctuations against THB. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current StatusNetwork price.
SNT to THB Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SNT = 0.48 THB | 1 THB = 2.0893 SNT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SNT to THB is 0.48 THB.
Buying 5 SNT will cost 2.39 THB and 10 SNT is valued at 4.79 THB.
1 THB can be traded for 2.0893 SNT.
50 THB can be converted to 104.4 SNT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SNT to THB has changed by -3.33% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.40%, reaching a high of 0.4890555530693861 THB and a low of 0.46754470079984 THB.
One month ago, the value of 1 SNT was 0.5877524046590681 THB, which represents a -18.58% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SNT has changed by -0.35303104607078584 THB, resulting in a -42.47% change in its value.
All About StatusNetwork (SNT)
Now that you have calculated the price of StatusNetwork (SNT), you can learn more about StatusNetwork directly at MEXC. Learn about SNT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy StatusNetwork, trading pairs, and more.
SNT to THB Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, StatusNetwork (SNT) has fluctuated between 0.46754470079984 THB and 0.4890555530693861 THB, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.46754470079984 THB to a high of 0.5089847250249949 THB. You can view detailed SNT to THB price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.63
|Low
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.31
|Average
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.31
|฿ 0.31
|Volatility
|+4.43%
|+8.35%
|+27.19%
|+51.77%
|Change
|-1.43%
|-3.57%
|-18.57%
|-42.44%
StatusNetwork Price Forecast in THB for 2026 and 2030
StatusNetwork’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SNT to THB forecasts for the coming years:
SNT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, StatusNetwork could reach approximately ฿0.50 THB, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SNT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SNT may rise to around ฿0.61 THB, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our StatusNetwork Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SNT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SNT/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SNT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where StatusNetwork is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SNT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SNTUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore SNT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of StatusNetwork futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy StatusNetwork
Looking to add StatusNetwork to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy StatusNetwork › or Get started now ›
SNT and THB in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
StatusNetwork (SNT) vs USD: Market Comparison
StatusNetwork Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01513
- 7-Day Change: -3.33%
- 30-Day Trend: -18.58%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SNT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to THB, the USD price of SNT remains the primary market benchmark.
[SNT Price] [SNT to USD]
Thai Baht (THB) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (THB/USD): 0.031605629506231886
- 7-Day Change: +2.04%
- 30-Day Trend: +2.04%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger THB means you will pay less to get the same amount of SNT.
- A weaker THB means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SNT securely with THB on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SNT to THB Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between StatusNetwork (SNT) and Thai Baht (THB) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SNT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SNT to THB rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and THB-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. THB Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence THB's strength. When THB weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SNT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like StatusNetwork, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SNT may rise, impacting its conversion to THB.
Convert SNT to THB Instantly
Use our real-time SNT to THB converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SNT to THB?
Enter the Amount of SNT
Start by entering how much SNT you want to convert into THB using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SNT to THB Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SNT to THB exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SNT and THB.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SNT to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SNT with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SNT to THB exchange rate calculated?
The SNT to THB exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SNT (often in USD or USDT), converted to THB using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SNT to THB rate change so frequently?
SNT to THB rate changes so frequently because both StatusNetwork and Thai Baht are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SNT to THB rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SNT to THB rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SNT to THB rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SNT to THB or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SNT to THB conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SNT against THB over time?
You can understand the SNT against THB price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SNT to THB rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken THB, impacting the conversion rate even if SNT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SNT to THB exchange rate?
StatusNetwork halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SNT to THB rate.
Can I compare the SNT to THB rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SNT to THB rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SNT to THB rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the StatusNetwork price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SNT to THB conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but THB markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SNT to THB price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences StatusNetwork and the Thai Baht?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both StatusNetwork and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SNT to THB and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your THB into SNT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SNT to THB a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SNT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SNT to THB can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SNT to THB rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen THB against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SNT to THB rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
