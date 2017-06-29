Join MEXC Today
StatusNetwork Price(SNT)
The current price of StatusNetwork (SNT) today is 0.02246 USD with a current market cap of $ 89.85M USD. SNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StatusNetwork Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 93.29K USD
- StatusNetwork price change within the day is -0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.00B USD
Track the price changes of StatusNetwork for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001198
|-0.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00042
|+1.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00826
|-26.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01545
|-40.76%
Today, SNT recorded a change of $ -0.0001198 (-0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.StatusNetwork 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00042 (+1.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.StatusNetwork 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SNT saw a change of $ -0.00826 (-26.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.StatusNetwork 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01545 (-40.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of StatusNetwork: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-0.53%
-5.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.
For a more in-depth understanding of StatusNetwork, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
